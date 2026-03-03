OTTAWA, ON, March 3, 2026 /CNW/ - The Mining Association of Canada (MAC) is pleased to announce that Eldorado Gold's Lamaque Complex has received the prestigious Towards Sustainable Mining ® (TSM) Gold Leadership Award for their TSM performance in 2025. The Gold Leadership Award recognizes that the Lamaque Complex was externally verified as meeting Level AAA, the highest possible score, across all applicable TSM performance indicators. Only five other facilities have received this recognition to date, and this is the first time it has been awarded since 2020.

"Receiving the TSM Gold Leadership Award for our Lamaque Complex is a tremendous honour for Eldorado Gold," said George Burns, Chief Executive Officer of Eldorado Gold. "This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to responsible mining and environmental stewardship both in Québec, as well as across our global operations where we apply TSM protocols as a matter of practice."

"The Gold Leadership Award represents the best of the best when it comes to exemplary responsible practices and strong commitments to environmental and social performance," said Pierre Gratton, MAC's President and CEO. "Our industry has a particularly important role to play in ensuring that the minerals and metals needed for the economy, national security, and the technologies we rely on are readily available, and it is essential that they are produced to the highest standards in the world, including through TSM."

The Lamaque Complex is located in Val-d'Or, Québec. Commercial production began on March 31, 2019, and has since produced over one million ounces of gold. The Lamaque operation consists of the Triangle gold deposit located only 2.5 km south of the historical Lamaque and Sigma Mines, which are also on the property and produced over 10 million ounces of gold.

A mandatory component of MAC membership, TSM is driving performance improvement across a range of social and environmental issues where it matters most -- at the mine site level. This focus on mine site performance makes TSM a go-to system for investors and manufacturers looking to invest in and purchase responsibly mined materials. A national independent Community of Interest Panel oversees the program, including representatives from Indigenous communities, environmental organizations, labour, finance, local mining communities, social and faith-based organizations, academia and customers of mined materials.

TSM performance is evaluated across a set of detailed environmental and social performance standards, including tailings management, climate change, water stewardship, Indigenous and community relationships, safety and health, biodiversity conservation, crisis management and preventing child and forced labour.

"We are proud that TSM, a made-in-Canada standard, is now being implemented by 13 mining associations around the world, making it the most widespread mining standard of its kind," said Gratton. "We applaud the work being done by Eldorado Gold as it showcases the positive results that can be achieved when environmental stewardship and community engagement are prioritized."

The mining industry is a major sector of Canada's economy, contributing $117 billion to the national GDP and is responsible for 21 percent of Canada's total domestic exports. Canada's mining sector employs 694,000 people directly and indirectly across the country. The industry is proportionally the largest private sector employer of Indigenous peoples in Canada and a major customer of Indigenous-owned businesses.

