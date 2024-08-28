EiKO Announces President and CRO Yavor Kolarov, as it strengthens its leadership and launches leading High-Bay Category Enhancements

OLATHE, Kan., Aug. 28, 2024 /CNW/ -- EiKO Global, a trusted partner to the lighting industry for over 45 years, is proud to announce the appointment of Yavor Kolarov as President & Chief Revenue Officer. Yavor is a seasoned lighting leader, who has worked with major lighting manufacturers such as Osram and Acuity Brands. His journey in the lighting industry has rapidly evolved through various transformational leadership roles, including Head of Product Management, VP of Sales and Marketing at Osram, and VP of OEM Sales at Acuity. Most recently, Yavor led the IOTA Emergency Lighting Component business within Acuity. Additionally, he brings a M.S. in Electrical Engineering with a longstanding commitment to quality, engineering processes and product innovation. "I'm excited to bring a new level of customer focus to EiKO. Our breadth of portfolio, service levels and the flexibility to tailor solutions to our customers' lighting needs are exceptional in the industry. We are committed to simplifying our customers' businesses, and I believe EiKO is uniquely positioned to fulfill that promise."

Yavor's appointment marks a bold strategic move as EiKO expands its category leadership in high-bay solutions with the introduction of the LHS1 Versatile single lens linear high bay fixture. Combining traditional design with modern technology, the LHS1 features power and color select technology, a broad range of lumen outputs, and controls-ready capabilities, making it adaptable in various commercial and industrial high bay environments. Additionally, with customizable options such as cord lengths, plugs, surge protection, and emergency lighting, the LHS1 Versatile highlights EiKO's commitment to delivering reliable, customer-focused solutions.

EiKO Announces President and CRO Yavor Kolarov as it strengthens its leadership & launches Highbay Category Enhancements Post this

"We're excited by Yavor's appointment and all the momentum going into lighting season 2024. Yavor brings both an industry presence as well as a customer first mindset that will strengthen our partnerships and drive continued long-term success" commented Michael Morrissey, Managing Principle at Inverness Graham, a private equity firm and majority EiKO shareholder.

In addition to Yavor's appointment, EiKO's leadership team includes seasoned leaders with domain and industry expertise such as Andy Hicks, Chief Supply Chain Officer; Kendra Wright, Chief Financial Officer; Ilona Patton, Managing Director of EiKO Europe; Dave Schenk, VP Sales – US; Steve Reeves VP Business Development; Greg Cober, VP Sales – Canada; and Kamna Mirchandani, Marketing Director. Together, this team is poised to deliver customer-centric products, solutions, and services that will enable our partners to succeed in a dynamic lighting industry.

About EiKO

Founded in Olathe KS, EiKO has been a leading provider in the lighting industry for over 45 years. Our mission is clear: provide top quality lighting solutions that streamline projects for distributors, contractors, and end-users. We have grown from a specialty lamp company into a complete solutions provider of LED lamps, fixtures and controls serving industrial and commercial segments. With a global presence, we operate offices and distribution centers in the US, Canada, and Europe, ensuring our customers receive reliable service and support wherever they are. At EiKO, we're committed to building lasting partnerships by consistently delivering solutions that meet our customers' evolving needs.

SOURCE EiKO Global, LLC.

Kamna Mirchandani; [email protected]