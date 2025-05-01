EiKO Appoints New Chief Executive Officer, Amidst Continued Strategic Growth and Investment

OLATHE, Kan., May 1, 2025 /CNW/ -- EiKO Global, LLC, a leading manufacturer of lighting solutions for nearly five decades, is pleased to announce the promotion of Yavor Kolarov to Chief Executive Officer, effective May 1, 2025. This appointment marks a milestone in a year of accelerated strategic investment and signals a bold step forward as EiKO approaches its 50th anniversary.

Yavor Kolarov, President & CEO, EiKO Global, LLC.

Since joining EiKO in 2024 and serving as President and Chief Revenue Officer, Yavor has made a transformative impact, by realigning product portfolio and implementing strategic planning processes to better serve evolving customer needs, and differentiate EiKO in a competitive market. These efforts are already contributing to increased momentum and long-term resilience.

Yavor brings over a decade of leadership experience in the lighting industry, including transformative product and sales leadership roles at industry leaders OSRAM and Acuity Brands. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to customer needs, innovation, and sustainable growth—qualities that continue to define his leadership at EiKO.

"Our investments over the past year have resulted in measurable operational improvements, portfolio expansion, and elevated service levels," said Mr. Kolarov. "These enhancements underscore our commitment to customer-first mindset and position EiKO for even greater industry impact."

Marking the occasion, Gary Withers, Chairman of the Board of Managers stated, "It has always been my goal to listen to our customers and learn market direction from them. Having spent my entire career in lighting, I am extremely excited to work with Yavor as he continues to mold EiKO into a top Fixture and Lamp company. Yavor brings exceptional expertise in all aspects of business management and lighting technology, coupled with a genuine commitment to understanding and meeting customer needs."

Gary Withers, who founded EiKO over 43 years ago, will continue to serve as Chairman. His legacy and leadership remain foundational to the company's values and continued success.

For nearly five decades, EiKO has been focused on customer satisfaction. The company's longstanding tradition of delivering high-quality lighting products at competitive price points while fostering enduring customer relationships has distinguished it in a competitive global marketplace.

With a strong team of experienced lighting professionals and Yavor's visionary leadership, EiKO is positioned to reach new heights guided by its core values: technical excellence, industry knowledge, and above all, a dedication to exceeding customer expectations.

About EiKO

Founded in Olathe KS, EiKO has been a leading provider in the lighting industry for over 45 years. Our mission is clear: provide top quality lighting solutions that streamline projects for distributors, contractors, and end-users. We have grown from a specialty lamp company into a complete solutions provider of LED lamps, fixtures and controls serving industrial and commercial segments. With a global presence, we operate offices and distribution centers in the US, Canada, and Europe, ensuring our customers receive reliable service and support wherever they are. At EiKO, we're committed to building lasting partnerships by consistently delivering solutions that meet our customers' evolving needs.

SOURCE EiKO Global, LLC.

Kamna Mirchandani, [email protected]