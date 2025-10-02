Strategic Investment Demonstrates Company's Commitment to Growth and Operational Excellence

OLATHE, Kan., Oct. 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- EiKO today announced the opening of a new warehouse facility in Alabama, marking a significant investment in the company's strategic growth and distribution network. The facility enables EiKO to deliver products to customers across the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina in just 1-2 days, meeting the industry gold standard for fast delivery.

"This investment reflects our unwavering commitment to operational excellence and our dedication to delivering an exceptional customer experience," said Stephen Lee, Chief Operating Officer at EiKO. "By expanding our infrastructure, we're strengthening our market position and enhancing our ability to serve customers with speed and reliability. Our updated website and customer portal will feature real-time inventory tracking across all warehouse locations."

This strategic expansion complements the company's existing Kansas City warehouse, creating a robust distribution network designed to meet growing customer demand. The Alabama facility marks an important milestone in EiKO's continued investment in infrastructure and long-term growth strategy.

About EiKO

Headquartered in Kansas, EiKO has been a leading provider in the lighting industry for over 45 years. Our mission is clear: to empower electrical distributors with commercial lighting solutions that meet the everyday needs of contractors, engineers, and end-users. With operations spanning US, Canada, Europe, and Asia we are committed to building lasting partnerships by consistently delivering solutions that meet our customers' evolving needs.

SOURCE EiKO Global, LLC.

Kamna Mirchandani, [email protected]