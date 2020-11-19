Eighteen RNAO members, including CEO Doris Grinspun, named as Fellows of Canadian Academy of Nursing

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Eighteen members of RNAO, including the association's CEO, will be inducted as Fellows of the Canadian Academy of Nursing (CAN) this week. They are being recognized among the most accomplished nurses in the country.

They include: RNAO CEO Doris Grinspun; RNAO past-president Judith Shamian; former director of RNAO's International Affairs and Best Practice Guidelines (IABPG) program and RNAO past-president Irmajean Bajnok; Provincial Chief Nursing Officer Michelle Acorn; and RNAO members Helene Berman, Lorie Donelle, Maher El-Masri, Marilyn Ford-Gilboe, Pam Hubley, Lianne Jeffs, Kimberley LeBlanc, Dianne Martin, Earl Nowgesic, Beverly Simpson, Victoria Smye, Dawn Stacey, Bonnie Stevens and Carol Young-Ritchie. This esteemed group has worked in important leadership roles and across many domains and sectors of the health system.

The academy, which was developed by the Canadian Nurses Association, is the first organization in Canada dedicated to identifying, educating, supporting and celebrating nursing leaders across the country. The Fellows were chosen based on their substantial contributions and sustained impact on the nursing profession.

"Congratulations to all of our accomplished RNAO members who will be part of the first Fellowship class of the Canadian Academy of Nursing. I also want to offer special congratulations and thank our CEO Dr. Doris Grinspun, who was also inducted into the American Academy of Nurses (AAN) two years ago for her trailblazing work as founder and visionary of RNAO's IABPG program in Ontario, Canada and around the world," says RNAO President Morgan Hoffarth. Last month, Grinspun was also the recipient of the AAN's Courage Award for her stellar policy leadership during COVID-19.

"I am inspired by all inductees and their contributions, and especially proud of my fellow RNAO members who are receiving this important recognition. They are amazing nursing leaders and their outstanding work and dedication to advancing the nursing profession and its impact on people's health is being honoured. It is fitting that during the Year of the Nurse their incredible contributions are being celebrated in this way," says Grinspun.

The Fellows will be inducted during a private virtual ceremony on Friday, Nov. 20 from noon to 2:30 p.m. (ET). Read more about the Canadian Academy of Nurses: https://www.cna-aiic.ca/en/academy. To learn more about the individual Fellows, read their bios here.

