Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and Consumer Reports (CR) release 2023 teen vehicle recommendations

Four Subaru models achieved Best Choice in the used vehicle category



Four Subaru models get recommended in the new vehicle category

Subaru has earned more IIHS TSP+ awards than any other brand since 2013*

Consumer Reports ranks Subaru as the best mainstream automotive brand

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc. (SCI) is pleased to share the recent teen vehicle recommendations for 2023, published by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and Consumer Reports (CR). As part of the results, four Subaru nameplates received the honour of Best Choices in the used vehicle category and four Subaru models received recommendations as new vehicles for teen drivers.

Recommended used vehicles are divided into Best Choices and Good Choices. Receiving Best Choice included Subaru Impreza sedan or wagon (2018MY, 2022MY), Subaru Legacy (2013-2021MY; built after August 2012), Subaru Outback (2015-2018MY, 2022MY), and Subaru Forester (2018MY or newer).

To qualify as a Best Choice, a vehicle must have standard electronic stability control, above-average reliability based on CR's member survey for the majority of the years listed, average or better scores from CR's emergency handling tests, dry braking distances of less than 145 feet from 60 mph in CR's brake tests, good ratings in four IIHS crashworthiness tests — original moderate overlap front, original side, roof strength and head restraints, four or five stars from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (if rated), and a good or acceptable rating in the IIHS driver-side small overlap front test, which was launched in 2012.

Recommended new vehicles are held to an even higher standard than the Best Choices of the used vehicles, and included the Subaru Legacy, Subaru Outback, Subaru Forester, and Subaru Ascent. All new vehicle selections had to be 2023 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK or TOP SAFETY PICK+ winners and rank top in their respective classes in CR's evaluations.

"For teen drivers, safety is paramount," said SCI chairman, president and CEO Tomohiro Kubota. "It is encouraging to see so many new and used models recognized by IIHS and Consumer Reports. We strive to continue to offer Canadians of all ages reliable, safe, and exciting products."

Consumer Reports ranks Subaru as the best mainstream automotive brand. The Ascent, Impreza, Legacy and Outback are recommended models, and the Forester is a Top Pick (for ten consecutive years) by Consumer Reports.**

Since 2013, Subaru has received a cumulative total of 69 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards, which is more than any other brand.* ***

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) is an independent, nonprofit scientific and educational organization dedicated to reducing deaths, injuries and property damage from motor vehicle crashes through research and evaluation and through education of consumers, policymakers and safety professionals. IIHS is wholly supported by auto insurers. For more information from IIHS, go to www.iihs.org.

Consumer Reports

Consumer Reports is a nonprofit membership organization that works side by side with consumers to create a fairer, safer and healthier world. For 80 years, CR has provided evidence-based product testing and ratings, rigorous research, hard-hitting investigative journalism, public education and steadfast policy action on behalf of consumers' interests. For more information from CR, go to www.consumerreports.org.

* As of May 2023

** Consumer Reports does not endorse products or services

*** Claim applies to Canadian-spec vehicles. Based on research conducted by Subaru of America and Subaru Canada.

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 95 authorized dealers across Canada. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

SOURCE Subaru Canada Inc.

For further information: Julie Lychak, PR Manager, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Sebastien Lajoie, PR Specialist, Quebec Region, (514) 336-0600, [email protected]; Madison Marple, PR Specialist, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]