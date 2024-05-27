More organizations including Mastercard, Salesforce and Lenovo commit to the responsible development and management of advanced generative artificial intelligence systems

OTTAWA, ON, May 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Recent advances in artificial intelligence (AI) technology are benefiting society in many ways, including in improving supply chain management, enhancing health care and precision medicine, and helping tackle environmental sustainability challenges. These advances, however, have also reaffirmed the urgency of ensuring that AI systems, particularly advanced generative AI systems, are developed and managed safely.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced that eight more organizations have undertaken a voluntary commitment in support of the ongoing development of a robust, responsible AI ecosystem in Canada. The new signatories to the Voluntary Code of Conduct on the Responsible Development and Management of Advanced Generative AI Systems are:

Alloprof

Kyndryl

Lenovo

Levio

MaRS Discovery District

Mastercard

Organisme d'autoréglementation du courtage immobilier du Québec (OACIQ)

Salesforce

In signing on to the voluntary code, these organizations are pledging to apply the code to their operations when developing and managing advanced generative AI systems. They are joining the 22 other signatories that have committed to supporting the ongoing development of a robust, responsible AI ecosystem in Canada. In addition, Canada continues to engage in domestic and international discussions supporting the creation of common standards and safeguards for generative AI systems.

The code is based on the input received from a cross-section of stakeholders through these engagements and through the consultation on the development of a Canadian code of practice for generative AI systems. The government has published a summary of feedback received during the consultation.

The government continues to take a leadership role in AI, committing $2.4 billion in Budget 2024 to help secure Canada's AI advantage. Measures include investing in compute capacity and infrastructure, accelerating responsible and safe AI adoption and deployment, and supporting workers through skills training.

Quotes

"Artificial intelligence is one of the greatest technological transformations of our age, and our government is committed to providing Canadians and Canadian businesses with the tools they need to thrive in this digital era. In undertaking the Voluntary Code of Conduct on the Responsible Development and Management of Advanced Generative AI Systems, leading Canadian organizations continue to adopt responsible measures for advanced generative AI systems that will help build safety and trust well into the future as the technology grows."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Generative AI and traditional AI will unlock profound opportunities to enable solutions that benefit everyone. But, for this innovation to be sustainable and inclusive, people will need to trust it. And that starts with foundational practices that respect and protect individual rights and communities. At Mastercard, we hold ourselves to the highest standards of data and tech responsibility, and we believe Canada's voluntary generative AI code of conduct is an important step forward in creating a unified framework for responsible data-driven innovation."

– Sasha Krstic, President, Mastercard, Canada

"We've seen how exploring and using artificial intelligence as a tool to support the real estate brokerage regulatory framework and its unique mission of protecting the public is paying off. In addition, our approach is helping to unleash the full potential of our employees by automating routine tasks. Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada's initiative in creating a code of conduct on artificial intelligence, to which the OACIQ adheres, demonstrates the importance of adopting an ethical approach in this field of innovation."

– Nadine Lindsay, LL.B., ASC, C.Dir., Mediator, President and Chief Executive Officer, Organisme d'autoréglementation du courtage immobilier du Québec

"The Government of Canada's Voluntary Code of Conduct on the Responsible Development and Management of Advanced Generative AI Systems is a significant step forward for the entire AI community and a strong commitment to AI stewardship. At MaRS, we are dedicated to upholding these standards to cultivate an ecosystem where innovation flourishes ethically and responsibly, ensuring that Canada continues to lead in safe and impactful AI advancements."

–Alison Nankivell, Chief Executive Officer at MaRS Discovery District

"AI has the potential to enhance productivity and reshape entire industries for the benefit of humanity. Building that future will take a partnership between regulators, businesses, and civil society. We're proud to sign Canada's voluntary generative AI code of conduct as we collectively work towards instilling trust in the technology."

–Eric Leob, Executive Vice President, Government Affairs at Salesforce

Quick facts

The Voluntary Code of Conduct on the Responsible Development and Management of Advanced Generative AI Systems was launched in 2023.

The Government of Canada has already taken significant steps toward ensuring that AI technology evolves responsibly and safely through the proposed Artificial Intelligence and Data Act (AIDA), which was introduced in June 2022 as part of Bill C-27, also known as the Digital Charter Implementation Act, 2022.

has already taken significant steps toward ensuring that AI technology evolves responsibly and safely through the proposed Artificial Intelligence and Data Act (AIDA), which was introduced in as part of Bill C-27, also known as the Digital Charter Implementation Act, 2022. AIDA is designed to promote the responsible design, development and use of AI systems in Canada's private sector, with a focus on systems with the greatest impact on health, safety and human rights (high-impact systems).

private sector, with a focus on systems with the greatest impact on health, safety and human rights (high-impact systems). Since the introduction of Bill C-27, the government has engaged extensively with stakeholders on AIDA and will continue to seek the advice of Canadians, experts—including the government's Advisory Council on Artificial Intelligence—and international partners on the novel challenges posed by emerging AI technologies.

Bill C-27 was adopted at second reading in the House of Commons in April 2023 and is currently being studied by the House of Commons Standing Committee on Industry and Technology.

