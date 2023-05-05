SALABERRY-DE-VALLEYFIELD, QC, May 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The government of Quebec, the government of Canada, and the City of Salaberry-de-Valleyfield are proud to celebrate the arrival of tenants at Défi-Logis in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield. They are also proud to have contributed to the construction of this eight-unit building that houses people living with intellectual disabilities. Défi-Logis is an initiative of the Association pour les personnes ayant une déficience intellectuelle du Suroît (APDIS) and represents a total investment of more than $3.7 million.

The governments of Quebec, the government of Canada, and theCity of Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, contributed a total of nearly $3 million to its construction.

The Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ), through its AccèsLogis Québec program, contributed nearly $900,000. The SHQ is also securing the organization's mortgage loan. An additional $400,000 is also being paid to the City of Salaberry-de-Valleyfield under the tripartite agreements that the municipality has signed with the SHQ and the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation. For its part, the City of Salaberry-de-Valleyfield is allocating more than $200,000 to this project.

The government of Canada contributed $1.4 million to the project through the Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative.

The Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de la Montérégie-Ouest (CISSSMO), which supported APDIS in the development of the Défi-Logis project, is providing an annual contribution of $137,500 to help the organization's clients develop their independence, break free from isolation and realize their full potential.

Quotes:

"This is another concrete example of our government's efforts to ensure that more Quebecers have access to a quality living environment. Our government's financial assistance will provide people living with intellectual disabilities with affordable,adapted housing and resources that will help them improve their daily lives. Our investments in the creation of affordable housing reach all regions of Quebec and benefit all people with special needs." – France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Thanks to the Rapid Housing Initiative, eight individuals in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield will have access to a safe and comfortable home. By working closely with our partners to create more affordable housing, our government continues to achieve meaningful results for Canadians. This is just one of the many ways our investments in housing across the country continue to ensure that no one is left behind." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

"I would like to acknowledge the collaboration of all the partners who joined forces to make this inspiring initiative a reality. It will allow people living with an intellectual disability to have a home of their own, while giving them access to the care and services they need to develop and maintain their abilities, their self-determination and their full social participation." - Lionel Carmant, Minister responsible for Social Services

"Adequate housing is a fundamental human right that is essential to dignity, safety and inclusion. This project is another example of what can be accomplished when all levels of government work together. Through this collaboration, our government is helping to ensure that everyone living in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield has access to safe and affordable housing that allows them to thrive." - Brenda Shanahan, Member of Parliament for Châteauguay–Lacolle

"Congratulations to APDIS for this wonderful initiative, which allows people with special needs to benefit from a safe environment that is adapted to their condition. This investment clearly demonstrates our intention to improve quality of life for the residents of Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, and for the population across the Beauharnois riding and its surrounding area." – Claude Reid, Member of the National Assembly for Beauharnois

"The City of Salaberry-de-Valleyfield has a mission to be a leader in social housing. This APDIS project also addresses the unique needs of this clientele. It was a pleasure to be involved. Congratulations to everyone who worked hard over the years to make the Défi-Logis project a reality." – Miguel Lemieux, Mayor of Salaberry-de-Valleyfield

"I am pleased and so proud to acknowledge the hard work and determination of the members of APDIS over the years. We were guided and supported by stakeholders from the Groupe des Ressources techniques du Sud-Ouest and CISSS Montérégie-Ouest, not to mention the financial assistance from various levels of government. Today finally marks the completion of this important project that will ensure quality of life for its future residents. Défi-Logis is proof that we must believe in our dreams." – Christine Bellavance, President of APDIS

Quick facts:

The Rapid Housing Initiative provides capital contributions for the rapid construction of housing or to acquire existing buildings for rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable housing, supportive housing, or transitional housing. It aims to quickly provide new permanent and affordable housing to support vulnerable people who are members of priority groups.

All tenants of this building can benefit from the SHQ's Rent Supplement Program, which would ensure that they do not spend more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance of nearly $138,000 over five years is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Salaberry-de-Valleyfield (10%).

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

The SHQ's mission, as a leader in housing, is to meet the housing needs of Quebec citizens using its expertise and services to citizens. It does so by providing affordable and low-rent housing and offering a range of assistance programs to support the construction, renovation and adaptation of homes, as well as access to homeownership.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html .

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home that they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , LinkedIn and Facebook .

