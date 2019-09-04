Eight in ten Canadians count their identity among their most valuable assets

Interac research study shows Canadians want more convenience and security in managing their identity online

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Canadians value their identity highly and want convenience and security when it comes to managing their identity digitally. According to a new research study from Interac Corp., Trust and Identity in a Digital World, eight in ten Canadians (83 per cent) describe their identity as one of their most valuable assets, with 52 per cent indicating it is more important to protect their identity online than their money.

While our lives have become increasingly digital, our identity documents, such as passports and driver's licences, remain physical in nature. As a result, nearly half (45 per cent) of respondents are improvising by taking photos of their physical IDs in order to conveniently access their documents digitally – even though six in ten (59 per cent) acknowledge sharing such documents is risky behaviour.

Presented with scenarios where digital versions of driver's licences, passports and health cards could be used, the vast majority of Canadians (86 per cent) felt that the digital version was more convenient than the physical version in at least one case.

"Canadians told us they are ready for more convenient, digital options to manage their identity documents online and on their mobile devices," said Debbie Gamble, Chief Innovation Labs and New Ventures Officer, Interac Corp. "They also indicated how important safeguarding their identity is, and that digital IDs must be secure and backed by trusted technology."

While Canadians recognize the convenience, security is a key concern, with nearly two-thirds (65 per cent) fearing that a digital ID would be at a greater risk of theft than a physical ID. This apprehension can be attributed in part to a knowledge gap in understanding digital ID overall, with nearly eight in ten (77 per cent) saying they don't know enough about how to protect their identity online.

In order to feel secure using a digital ID, Canadians are looking for the familiarity of the protections they associate with digital payments. Seven in ten (72 per cent) say using a digital ID to access government services should be as secure as making a payment online. Moreover, six in ten (62 per cent) indicate that knowing their digital ID is protected by the security used by their bank or financial institution would drive them to favour digital IDs over physical ones. Canadians are also keen for government to play a role in the delivery of digital IDs, with almost six in ten (58 per cent) indicating they would trust these IDs more if they knew that regulations were in place to protect their interests.

"Building digital ID platforms that are anchored in convenience, control over personal information, and security will be key to unlocking the full potential of Canada's digital economy," said Gamble. "While most think of Interac as a payments company, the foundational technology behind our secure payments network, combined with the trust we have established with Canadians over our 35-year history, positions us well in the future to enable digital ID across a range of devices and platforms."

RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS:

Six in ten Canadians report they find it difficult to keep track of all their physical IDs

Eight in ten Canadians (77 per cent) feel they aren't in control of how their information online is used

Almost seven in ten (67 per cent) would prefer to use a digital ID if it means having more control over how their personal information is used and shared

Nearly six in ten (58 per cent) agree that transparency around how their information is used is the most important factor in trusting digital ID

When presented with specific scenarios involving digital versions of the most widely used physical ID documents, Canadians indicated that the proposed process sounded more convenient than the existing process:

Passport renewal: 71 per cent



Accessing health records: 71 per cent



Driver's licence renewal: 67 per cent

For more information on Canadians' attitudes towards Trust and Identity in a Digital World, visit https://newsroom.interac.ca/ .

About the Trust and Identity in a Digital World Survey

Interac commissioned Hill+Knowlton Strategies to conduct a national online survey of 1,500 adult residents of Canada, through a partnership with Leger, between February 20-26, 2019. The sample was randomly drawn from a panel of potential survey respondents. Quotas based on 2016 census population parameters were used to ensure representation by province of Canada, age and gender. Additionally, 300 adult residents were surveyed for a second phase of research where data collection was completed using a return to sample methodology and took place from May 1-3, 2019. An associated margin of error for a probability-based sample of this size would be ±2.5%, 19 times out of 20.

About Interac Corp.

Interac Corp. is a payments and digital information exchange that operates an economical, world-class debit payments system with broad-based acceptance, reliability, security and efficiency. The organization is one of Canada's leading and most trusted financial brands and is chosen an average of 16 million times daily to pay and exchange money. For 35 years, Interac Corp. along with its predecessors, Interac Association and Acxsys Corporation, has provided payment solutions and access to money on secure, interoperable, reliable and efficient shared platforms. These solutions include Interac e-Transfer, the fast, secure and convenient way to send, request, and receive money to anyone in Canada. Interac Corp. has a diverse group of shareholders that include banks, credit unions, caisses populaires, payment processors and merchants. A leader in the prevention and detection of fraud, the organization has one of the lowest rates of fraud globally. Interac is working with public and private partners to use its platforms to enable digital ID at any time and on any device. Visit newsroom.interac.ca or follow @INTERAC on Twitter.

SOURCE Interac Corp.

For further information: Media Contact: Interac Corp., 416-869-2017, media@Interac.ca