EHP FUNDS INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF UNITHOLDER MEETING FOR EHP SELECT ALTERNATIVE FUND

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - EHP Funds Inc. (the "Manager"), the Manager of EHP Select Alternative Fund (the "Fund"), is pleased to announce the voting results of the meeting of unitholders of the Fund held virtually and in person on October 25, 2024 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, unitholders of the Fund voted to approve changes to the investment objective of the Fund (the "Investment Objective Change"), as more fully described in the management information circular of the Fund dated September 30, 2024 (the "Circular").

The Investment Objective Change changes the Fund's investment objectives to the following:

"The investment objective of the EHP Select Alternative Fund (the "Fund") is to generate superior risk adjusted investment returns over the long-term by utilizing a multi-strategy approach consisting of diversified quantitative, systematic and discretionary investment strategies. The Fund will use alternative investment strategies including equity long/short, equity market neutral and credit long/short, by investing in equities, fixed-income ETFs, equity ETFs, commodity ETFs and futures derivative contracts as a part of implementing these strategies."

The Investment Objective Change is expected to become effective on or about October 25, 2024.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking information (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) relating to the business and operations of the Manager and the Fund ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "believe", "anticipate", "project", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", "estimate" and other similar expressions. These statements are based on the Manager's expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and include, without limitation, statements regarding the timing and implementation of the implementation of the new investment objectives of the Fund and the corresponding changes in investment strategies of the Fund. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions; they are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under the heading "WHAT IS A MUTUAL FUND AND WHAT ARE THE RISKS OF INVESTING IN A MUTUAL FUND?" in the simplified prospectus available on the SEDAR+ profile of the Fund at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the Manager and the Fund assume no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact: Jason Mann, Chief Executive Officer, Tel: (416) 360-0310