EHP Funds Announces Changes to the EHP Select Alternative Fund

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - EHP Funds Inc. ("EHP Funds"), as manager of the EHP Select Alternative Fund (the "Fund"), announced that special unitholder meeting for the Fund will be held on October 25, 2024 to seek Unitholder approval of the investment objective change (the "Investment Objective Change") of the Fund as detailed in the management information circular dated September 30, 2024 filed on sedarplus.ca. If approved, the Investment Objective Change, together with the following changes, will be effective on or around October 25, 2024:

to qualify for distribution under an amendment (the "Amendment") to the simplified prospectus dated July 31, 2024 Class OA Units, Class O Units, Class UO Units, Class S Units, and Class US Units; to change the investment strategies of the Fund; to change the reference index of the Fund; and to make other consequential amendments thereto as detailed in the Amendment.

More information on the Fund is available on the EHP Funds website at www.ehpfunds.com.

