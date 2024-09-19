Egis in Canada Announces New Leadership

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Egis is pleased to announce that Greg Northcott joins the firm as CEO in Canada effective immediately. The change in leadership structure will enable the new leader to focus on achieving ambitious targets for growth in the country.

Egis is pleased to announce that Greg Northcott joins the firm as CEO in Canada effective immediately Post this Greg Northcott, CEO, Egis in Canada (CNW Group/Egis) Terry Lefebvre, Egis CFO for North America (CNW Group/Egis)

"We are pleased to welcome Greg to the executive leadership team. He has a wealth of experience in our industry and has demonstrated strong leadership and strategic vision in previous roles. He is well-versed in the challenges and opportunities we face and his focus on Canada is intended to drive growth and success within this key market.," said James Chopty, Egis CEO, Americas and Pacific.

At the same time, we are pleased to announce that Terry Lefebvre joins the firm to fill the open role of CFO for North America.

Greg Northcott

Gregory Northcott joins Egis with 20 years of experience in the Engineering, Construction, and Environmental Services sectors. Gregory has held numerous strategic roles, including Executive Vice President at MasTec Canada Inc. and Chief Operating Officer at WSP Canada Inc. His expertise in strategic planning, operational excellence, and P&L optimization has driven significant improvements in client engagement, profitability, and cash generation. Gregory is recognized for his leadership in large infrastructure projects across Canada, promoting a culture of safety and inclusivity.

Terry Lefebvre

Terry Lefebvre is a seasoned finance professional with a wealth of experience in leveraging digital transformation to drive profitability and growth. He also has a significant experience in M&A and integration which will be critical as we look to grow both organically and inorganically. Terry's previous roles include Interim CFO at WSP Canada and Executive Consultant at CTL Consulting. His ability to create interactive digital financial reporting tools and streamline operations has led to substantial profitability improvements. Terry's leadership in finance and operations will be crucial in enhancing Egis' financial health and business performance across North America.

"We are excited to welcome Gregory and Terry to our leadership team," said James Chopty, Egis CEO, Americas and Pacific. "Their combined expertise and proven track records in their respective fields will be invaluable as we continue to drive growth and innovation."

About Egis

Egis is an international player active in architecture, consulting, construction engineering and mobility services. We create and operate intelligent infrastructures and buildings that respond to the climate emergency and contribute to more balanced, sustainable and resilient territorial development.

Operating in 100 countries, Egis puts the expertise of its 19,500 employees at the service of its clients and develops cutting-edge innovations accessible to all projects. Through its wide range of activities, Egis is a key player in the collective organisation of society and the living environment of citizens all over the world.

Linkedin: Egis | Instagram: @egisgroup | X: @egis | Facebook: @egisgroup

SOURCE Egis

Press Contacts, Isabelle Mayrand, Chief Public Affairs and Corporate Communication Officer, Tel.: +33 (0)1 39 41 44 17 / +33 (0)6 17 10 29 70, [email protected]; Kendra Mulhern, Senior Marketing Communications Manager, North America, Tel.: 647-206-3228, [email protected]