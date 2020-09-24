EGGER Begins Operations at First U.S. Manufacturing Plant

First raw particleboard production completed on schedule as EGGER seeks to better serve North America

LEXINGTON, N.C., Sept. 24, 2020 /CNW/ -- EGGER, one of the world's leading wood-based solutions suppliers, today announced it has completed its first raw particleboard production, marking the start of operations at its new manufacturing facility in Lexington. Employees watched as the first panel underwent the final stages of production, transforming raw wood chips into a finished board as the raw materials moved through the press and finishing line.

Production of particleboard, as well as thermally fused laminate (TFL), will be a major focus for the Lexington plant. Particleboard is usable for a large number of applications and well suited for laminate bonding due to its triple-layer structure with a sturdy core layer and a surface layer composed of finer particles.

"With this major milestone, the exciting and challenging journey of this greenfield project will soon come to an end," said Bernhard Vorreiter, technical and production project manager for EGGER. "It is an emotional moment, and our project team is proud to have had the privilege and opportunity to build EGGER's first U.S. plant."

The start of production comes as the company prepares to launch its first EGGER Decorative Collection on Oct. 1, with a full range of decorative surface options, including TFL, lacquered boards, laminates and edge banding.

About EGGER

Founded in 1961 in St. Johann in Tyrol, Austria, EGGER GROUP is a more than $3 billion privately-held, family-owned company comprised of more than 10,100 associates. With 20 production plants worldwide, EGGER is a global leader in the manufacturing of wood-based materials for the furniture and interior design, flooring and building products industries. The company's extensive and value-added product range, including laminates, raw particleboard, thermally fused laminate (TFL), Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF), edge banding, MDF Moulding and laminate flooring can be found in countless private and public spaces worldwide. For more information about EGGER, visit www.egger.com.

About EGGER North America

EGGER's Lexington facility is the company's first manufacturing plant in North America. Development and construction of the three-phase project began in 2018. The first phase, a state-of-the-art particleboard manufacturing plant with lamination capacities, reached a key milestone in September 2020 with the start of production. The project involves an investment of approximately $700 million and will create an estimated 770 direct jobs.

