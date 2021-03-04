Effenco has been awarded the ''Solar Impulse Efficient Solution'' Label

MONTREAL, March 4, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Effenco Development Inc. (« Effenco »), a company that designs, manufactures and markets technologies for the electrification and connectivity of heavy-duty vocational vehicles, has achieved another milestone. Our team's efforts to develop clean and sustainable electric solutions have been rewarded. Indeed, Effenco has received the ''Solar Impulse Efficient Solution'' Label, a proof of high standards in profitability and sustainability.

Effenco is thereby joining the #1000solutions challenge, an initiative by the Solar Impulse Foundation to select solutions that meet high standards in profitability and sustainability and present them to decision-makers to fast-track their implementation.

To receive the "Solar Impulse Efficient Solution" Label, Effenco's solution was thoroughly assessed by a pool of independent experts according to 5 criteria covering the three main topics of Feasibility, Environmental and Profitability. All labelled solutions are part of the #1000solutions portfolio that will be presented to decision-makers in business and government by Bertrand Piccard, Chairman of the Solar Impulse Foundation. The aim of this initiative is to encourage the adoption of more ambitious environmental targets and fast-track the implementation of these solutions on a large scale.

"With over fifteen years in the sector, our team has been able to develop innovative solutions that will make a real difference to fight climate change and diversify our economy. We are proud to receive this highly trusted label and we will continue to make sure our products continue to help businesses and governments meet their GHG reduction targets."

- David Arsenault, Co-founder and President, Effenco

Effenco was founded in 2006 and is based in Montreal .

. The company is now present in over ten countries.

As of today, more than 400 trucks having traveled more than 3 million miles use this hybrid-electric technology designed by Effenco.

Portfolio of electric products that allow a 30 to 100% reduction in GHG emissions.

Effenco has recently announced an electric powertrain that allows full electrification of heavy-duty vocational trucks at the same upfront cost as a diesel equivalent.

About the "Solar Impulse Efficient Solution" Label

One of the first labels for positive impact businesses bringing together protection of the environment and financial viability, the "Solar Impulse Efficient Solution" Label is attributed following an assessment performed by external independent experts. In collaboration with renowned institutions, solutions applying for the label must go through a neutral methodology based on verified standards. This label serves as an award for clean and profitable solutions.

About the Solar Impulse Foundation

The Solar Impulse Foundation is dedicated to accelerating the implementation of clean and profitable solutions. Moreover, the Foundation is helping decision-makers in businesses and governments to achieve their environmental targets and adopt more ambitious energy policies, which are necessary to pull these solutions to market. A way to carry the success of the first solar-powered flight around the world further.

About Effenco

Founded in Montreal in 2006, Effenco develops transportation electrification solutions that reduce the GHG emissions of heavy-duty vocational vehicles. Its large operation database from connected vehicles (Internet of Things) is at the heart of its development process. Thanks to its patented electric technology, Effenco is now a leader in improving the energy efficiency of heavy-duty vocational trucks. Effenco is present in more than 10 countries around the world.

