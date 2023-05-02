Edward Jones Named #1 in Investor Satisfaction According to J.D. Power

TORONTO, May 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Edward Jones Canada has been named the Highest in Investor Satisfaction with Full-Service Wealth Management Firms in the J.D.Power 2023 Canada Full-Service Investor Satisfaction study.

This is the ninth time in the last 11 years that the firm has secured this leading position.

"We're incredibly proud and excited to have placed No. 1 in the annual J.D. Power Canada Full-Service Investor Satisfaction Study," says David Gunn, President of Edward Jones Canada. "It is a testament to our ongoing commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of our clients, and these results show we're on the right course to help them achieve their financial goals."

This year's study measured overall investor satisfaction across 14 full-service investment firms. Edward Jones earned an overall satisfaction rating of 699 in comparison to the industry average of 652. The overall ranking was determined based on seven factors including "product and service offerings met my needs" and "digital channels", in which Edward Jones has seen year over year increases in scores. *

Among various factors, the firm's commitment to comprehensive wealth strategies is believed to be a contributing driver to this success. This involves conducting deep discovery and rediscovery with each client, based on what's most important to them, to identify multiple goals throughout a client's life, so that they can plan and prioritize effectively as their lives evolve.

*Edward Jones received the highest score in the J.D. Power 2023 Canada Full−Service Investor Satisfaction Study(SM), which measures overall investor satisfaction with full−service investment firms. The Study is based on responses from 4,803 investors who work directly with a dedicated financial advisor or team of advisors. Overall satisfaction is based on seven dimensions. The study was fielded between October 2022 and January 2023. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details. Rating may not be indicative of future performance or results.

About Edward Jones:

Edward Jones is a full-service investment dealer which provides a range of investment products, services, and solutions to retail investors. We have close to 850 financial advisors in Canadian communities from coast-to-coast. A member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada and the Canadian Investor Protection Fund, the firm is also a participating organization in the Toronto Stock Exchange. Edward Jones has been ranked #1 nine times in the last 11 years in the J.D. Power Canada Full-Service Investor Satisfaction Study. For more information, visit edwardjones.ca.

About J.D. Power:

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modelling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business .

SOURCE Edward Jones

For further information: Media Contact: Yana Bayanova, Head of Public Relations, [email protected]