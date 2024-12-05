Edward Jones Expands in Atlantic Canada with New Multi-Advisor Branch in Halifax

Firm actively hiring experienced advisors as more Atlantic Canadians seek comprehensive advice and planning in their communities.

HALIFAX, NS, Dec. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Edward Jones is deepening its roots in Atlantic Canada with the opening of a new multi-advisor branch in Halifax, reflecting the firm's growing commitment to the region.

Adrienne Power, Financial Advisor, Edward Jones (CNW Group/Edward Jones) Chris Keefe, Financial Advisor, Edward Jones (CNW Group/Edward Jones)

Situated at 226 Broad Street in Bedford, overlooking the northwest shore of Halifax, the new office will be home to Financial Advisors Adrienne Power and Chris Keefe. The firm is actively recruiting additional experienced advisors to join its Halifax team, as part of Edward Jones' broader strategy to expand its advisor network and better serve the increasing number of Atlantic Canadians seeking comprehensive, client-centered financial advice and planning.

"Chris and I are thrilled to be part of a new wave of financial advisors bringing next-generation wealth management services to Canadians in communities like Halifax," says Adrienne Power, Financial Advisor, Edward Jones.

"We are committed to delivering client-first financial advice and top-tier service," says Keefe. As Atlantic Canadians look for a more personalized approach to their finances, we're here to help meet that demand."

The Halifax opening follows the recent launch of another office in Fredericton, New Brunswick, underscoring Edward Jones' commitment to building strong, localized connections throughout Atlantic Canada.

This expansion comes as Edward Jones marks a firm-wide milestone of 20,000 financial advisors across North America, including 871 advisors in Canada.

"As we see the signs of economic growth in the Maritimes, Halifax is central to our goal of helping more Atlantic Canadians achieve lasting financial well-being, says David Gunn, President of Edward Jones Canada. Our unique approach is to focus on clients' personal goals across all life pillars including health, family, purpose, and finances, and understanding what matters to them most, before providing advice."

The Halifax branch opening aligns with Edward Jones' ambitious 2030 goal to expand its Canadian financial advisor network from 871 to 1,000 advisors. Firm-wide, Edward Jones aims to manage $4 trillion in assets for 10 million families.

For more information on Financial Advisor career opportunities and financial planning services in Halifax, please visit careers.edwardjones.ca.

About Edward Jones Canada

Edward Jones is a full-service investment dealer which provides a range of investment products, services, and solutions to retail investors. We have more than 850 financial advisors in Canadian communities from coast-to-coast. A member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization and the Canadian Investor Protection Fund, the firm is also a participating organization in the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit edwardjones.ca.

