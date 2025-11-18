MISSISSAUGA, ON and TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Edward Jones Canada, a subsidiary of one of North America's leading wealth management firms, has entered into an agreement to acquire Fiduciary Trust Company of Canada (FTCC), including its trust and estate capabilities as well as discretionary investment management services. FTCC is currently owned by Franklin Templeton.

This transaction reinforces Edward Jones' ongoing commitment to delivering comprehensive wealth solutions to Canadians. Franklin Templeton's investment products have been a valued part of Edward Jones' client portfolios for decades. This acquisition honours that legacy and supports our shared focus on long-term client success.

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval.

"The addition of the trust and estate business unit through this acquisition enhances our ability to support Canadians through every stage of life," says David Gunn, Head of U.S. and Canada Business Units, Edward Jones. "It reinforces our commitment to providing lifelong advice, meeting the growing demand for generational wealth planning, and accelerating the strong momentum we've established in Canada."

Strategic Advantage

This acquisition aligns with our strategy to evolve into a true financial planning firm by:

Deepening Trust & Estate Expertise: Establishing our Trust & Estate capabilities, inclusive of estate planning, estate settlement and trustee services, helping advisors guide clients through every stage of life and positioning us for the $1.2 trillion wealth transfer expected over the next eight years.

Expanding Wealth Management Offerings : Broadening our offerings for current and prospective clients, including foundations, charities, and families with complex financial planning needs.

: Broadening our offerings for current and prospective clients, including foundations, charities, and families with complex financial planning needs. Advancing Our Purpose: Helping more Canadians achieve financial wellness now and for generations to come.

Helping more Canadians achieve financial wellness now and for generations to come. Delivering Integrated Services: Strengthening Edward Jones' in-house core wealth management offering with an enhanced focus on estate planning and administration.

"Edward Jones' acquisition of Fiduciary Trust Company of Canada represents a strategic alignment of their commitment to providing exceptional wealth management services" says Gene Todd, Chairman, President, and CEO of Fiduciary Trust Company of Canada. "They share our fundamental principle of putting clients first, ensuring that Canadians with complex financial planning needs will continue to receive the highest standard of personalized guidance and comprehensive investment solutions. We are confident they will seek to protect and grow our clients' wealth for generations to come, building on the strong foundation we have established."

Edward Jones will provide an update on the pending deal upon closing.

Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Templeton's private wealth management services business based in New York, is not impacted by the transaction.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the benefits of the proposed transaction between Edward Jones Canada and Fiduciary Trust Company of Canada, including future financial and operating results, statements related to the expected completion of the transaction, and other statements that are not historical facts. You can identify forward-looking statements by words that predict or indicate future events, such as "will" and other expressions which predict or indicate future events which do not relate to historical matters. You should not rely on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the control of The Jones Financial Companies, L.L.L.P. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Risk Factors discussed in The Jones Financial Companies, L.L.L.P.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and any current reports on Form 8-K, in each case filed with the SEC and available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements were based on information, plans, and estimates as of the date of this press release, and The Jones Financial Companies, L.L.L.P. does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or new information.

About Edward Jones Canada

Edward Jones is a full-service investment dealer which provides a range of investment products, services, and solutions to retail investors. We have more than 870 financial advisors in Canadian communities from coast-to- coast. A member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization and the Canadian Investor Protection Fund, the firm is also a participating organization in the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit edwardjones.ca.

About Fiduciary Trust Company of Canada

Fiduciary Trust Company of Canada is a member of the Franklin Templeton family of companies. We are a trusted private wealth boutique, backed by the strength and expertise of a global investment leader. Fiduciary Trust Company of Canada and its predecessors have been providing customized wealth management solutions to high-net-worth individuals and their families for over 40 years. Through our trust & estate and discretionary investment management services, we help individuals preserve, grow and transfer their wealth across multiple generations.

