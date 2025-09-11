ADVISORY: Edward Jones Canada Leads GTA Terry Fox Run

Port Credit, ON Event set for September 14, 2025

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - The Port Credit community is once again coming together for the annual Terry Fox Run, held at JC Saddington Park, with Team Edward Jones proudly leading the charge. This year's event promises to be more than just a run. It's a celebration of hope, resilience, and the power of community.

Run Details:

Location: JC Saddington Park, Port Credit, Ontario

Date: Sunday, September 14, 2025

Registration: 8:00 AM

Run Start: 9:15 AM

Distances: 5km and 10km (bike, rollerblade, wheelchair accessible)

In the last 12 months, Edward Jones Canada reached a historic milestone; $1 million raised in support of the Terry Fox Foundation. This achievement reflects the tireless efforts of our Home Office and Region Terry Fox Champions, whose leadership and passion inspired teams across the country to rally behind Terry's legacy.

"This achievement shows the power of leading with heart and purpose," says Maryon Urquhart, Chief of Staff, US and Canada Business Units. "Every dollar raised, and every step taken brings us closer to a future without cancer. I'm proud of how our Edward Jones family continues to inspire and make a meaningful impact across Canada."

Building on this momentum, Edward Jones has set ambitious new goals:

A vision to surpass $1.5 million raised by the end of 2026

These funds directly support groundbreaking cancer research across Canada, helping scientists and doctors make life-changing discoveries.

For more information about Team Edward Jones and the Port Credit community honouring Terry's legacy, visit run.terryfox.ca/team/edwardjones

Together, let's finish what Terry started.

Contributing to a cause and participating in or volunteering for a charity or charitable event is a personal decision and completely voluntary.

About Edward Jones Canada

Edward Jones is a full-service investment dealer which provides a range of investment products, services, and solutions to retail investors. We have more than 870 financial advisors in Canadian communities from coast-to-coast. A member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization and the Canadian Investor Protection Fund, the firm is also a participating organization in the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit edwardjones.ca .

SOURCE Edward Jones

Media Contact: Darryl Konynenbelt, Media Relations, Edward Jones Canada, [email protected]