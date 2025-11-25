Edward Jones expands complimentary financial fitness program for Canadians

Free financial tools for clarity and confidence

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Edward Jones is proud to announce the expansion of its Financial Fitness Program, now featuring six new complimentary interactive learning modules available at Financial Fitness | Edward Jones

This initiative reflects the firm's commitment to making financial education accessible to Canadians from coast to coast and reinforces Financial Fitness as a core pillar of our purpose and impact.

"At Edward Jones, we believe financial confidence is life-changing," says Julie Petrera, the firm's Director of Financial Planning in Canada. "Our purpose is to positively impact the lives of Canadians, and these modules are designed to empower individuals and families with practical tools to make informed decisions. We want to live our purpose and achieve our commitment to leave people and places better than we found them."

The six new modules include:

Building Emergency Savings – Prepare for life's unexpected expenses.

Understanding Your Investment Risk Profile – Align investments with your goals and comfort level.

Registered Education Savings Plans (RESPs) – Save for education while maximizing grants.

First Home Savings Account (FHSA) – Save tax-free for your first home.

Understanding Retirement Accounts – Simplify retirement planning with RRSPs, and TFSAs.

Small Business Financial Statements – Learn to read and use financial statements to grow your business.

The modules are designed to be a guide to help households and small businesses navigate their financial planning needs. Canadians are seeking clarity and confidence, and our program delivers both without cost or complexity.

Financial stress is the number one source of anxiety for Canadians. 66% of Canadians cite the rising cost of living as their top financial concern in our recent Pulse of North America survey followed by insufficient income or savings (31%) and unexpected financial setbacks (29%). 59% of Canadians highlight the value of working with a financial advisor amid inflation and market volatility.

By pairing education with personalized advice our Financial Fitness Program aims to help Canadians turn knowledge into action.

The expanded Financial Fitness Program is available now at edwardjones.ca.

About Edward Jones Canada

Edward Jones is a full-service investment dealer which provides a range of investment products, services, and solutions to retail investors. We have more than 870 financial advisors in Canadian communities from coast-to-coast. A member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization and the Canadian Investor Protection Fund, the firm is also a participating organization in the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit edwardjones.ca.

