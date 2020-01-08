Edward Jones adds RBC Global Asset Management to Strategic Product Partner List

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Today Edward Jones announced the addition of RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") as a strategic product partner. Edward Jones selects strategic asset management partners based on an alignment with the firm's focus on goals-based advice along with a long-term investment philosophy that emphasizes quality products and diversification. Edward Jones also leverages the acumen and resources of strategic product partners to enhance the service and advice that they provide to their clients.

"We are very pleased to add RBC Global Asset Management to our list of strategic product partners. The diverse suite of investment solutions offered via RBC Funds, BlueBay Funds, PH&N Funds and RBC iShares will provide our Financial Advisors with greater choice to help our clients meet their financial goals," said Scott Sullivan, Principal, Products, Edward Jones Canada.

RBC GAM Inc. was chosen for its broad suite of both Mutual Funds and ETFs, consistent fund performance, competitive fees and their shared commitment to providing Canadian investors with high-caliber products and services.

"RBC GAM is proud to be selected by Edward Jones as a strategic product partner," said Doug Coulter, President of RBC GAM Inc. "We look forward to collaborating with Edward Jones to be able to offer our award-winning investment management1 to their clients."

RBC GAM Inc. joins Edward Jones' other strategic product partners, including BMO Global Asset Management, CI Investments, Franklin Templeton Investments, Invesco Canada, and Mackenzie Investments for asset management solutions; and Manulife, Canada Life and Sun Life for insurance solutions.

All investments, including mutual funds, carry a certain amount of risk. Your Edward Jones advisor can discuss your investment needs and select the most appropriate mutual fund(s) to help meet those needs.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund or Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) investments. Please read the prospectus, which contains detailed investment information, before investing. Mutual funds/ ETFs are not guaranteed or insured, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Edward Jones

Edward Jones is a full-service investment dealer with one of the largest branch networks in Canada. It is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada and the Canadian Investor Protection Fund, and a participating organization of the Toronto Stock Exchange. Edward Jones is ranked #1 for the 7th consecutive year in J.D. Power's Investor Satisfaction study among Full Service Brokerage Firms.2 For more information, visit edwardjones.ca.

About RBC Global Asset Management

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and includes money managers BlueBay Asset Management and Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management. RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. The RBC GAM group of companies manage approximately $460 billion in assets and have approximately 1,400 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

1Lipper Canada Best Overall Group (PH&N Funds: 2010-2013, 2016, 2018, 2019; RBC Funds: 2007-2008, 2014), Best Bond Group (RBC GAM: 2015; PH&N Funds: 2007, 2008, 2010-2013, 2016, 2018, 2019; RBC Funds: 2009). Lipper Awards were based on best risk-adjusted performance for the periods ended July 31, 2019, 2018, 2016, 2015 and 2014; October 31, 2012, 2011 and 2010; November 30, 2009; and December 31, 2008, 2007 and 2006.

2Edward Jones received the highest score in the J.D. Power 2013-2019 Canada Full-Service Investor Satisfaction Studies of investors' satisfaction with their full-service investment firm. Visit jdpower.com/awards

