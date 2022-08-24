Educators Financial Group announces change of portfolio adviser for the Educators U.S. Equity Fund

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Educators Financial Group Inc., the manager (the "Manager") of the Educators U.S. Equity Fund (the "Fund"), announced today a change in portfolio adviser for the Fund.

Effective on or about October 1, 2022, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. ("Mawer") will replace Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd. as the portfolio adviser for the Fund. There is no change to the investment objective of the Fund. The Fund continues to seek to provide long-term capital growth by investing primarily in equity securities of U.S. companies. As a result of the change, the investment strategies of the Fund will be revised to focus on passively investing a portion of the Fund's assets (the "Passive US Equities") in specified exchange-traded fund(s) that track the S&P 500 Total Return Index, and actively investing the remaining portion of the Fund's assets (the "Active US Equities"). With respect to the Active US Equities, Mawer will, in accordance with the Fund's investment guidelines and the terms of an investment advisory agreement entered into between Mawer and the Manager, determine which securities in its discretion shall be purchased, held or sold, which may include securities of the Mawer U.S. Equity Fund (the "Mawer Fund"). Diversification with respect to the Active US Equities will be achieved through investments in a number of separate companies and in different industry sectors, and the investment strategy will seek to add value through prudent security selection and emphasis on relative security valuations. As a result of the change, the management fee of the Class A Units of the Fund will be reduced from 1.75% to 1.60% and the management fee of the Class F Units of the Fund will be reduced from 0.75% to 0.60%.

About Educators Financial Group:

Educators Financial Group has been offering financial planning and a wide selection of investing and lending products and services exclusively to education members and their families since 1975. It is this strong history that has enabled them to become the education community's financial specialist — empowering educators to achieve their financial goals. Educators Financial Group is a registered trademark of Educators Financial Group Inc.

