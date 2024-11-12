Educators Financial Group® welcomes Peter Van Meerbergen as new President and CEO

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Educators Financial Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Van Meerbergen as its new President and CEO, effective November 18, 2024. Mr. Van Meerbergen will succeed Chuck Hamilton who will be retiring after 13 years as President and CEO.

Educators Financial Group thanks Mr. Hamilton for his contributions to the Company's success. "During Chuck's time at Educators' helm, his unwavering commitment to its employees and clients have led the company through exciting periods of change and growth," says Peter von Schilling, Educators Financial Group Board Chair.

Mr. Van Meerbergen brings exceptional leadership skills, strategic insights, and a depth of industry knowledge to his new role at Educators. "We are delighted to welcome Peter Van Meerbergen as the new President and CEO," says Mr. von Schilling. "We have great confidence in his ability to lead the company's growth and service to members of the education community."

After graduating from Western University with his Honours BA in Economics, Mr. Van Meerbergen has gone on to build a stellar career in financial services in Ontario, Central Canada, and nationally. Mr. Van Meerbergen's breadth of experience aligns with Educators' mission to provide the education community with the products, service and advice they need to achieve their financial goals.

Mr. Van Meerbergen has held a number of senior roles in the financial services industry, including Regional and District Vice-President roles in retail and business banking for TD and RBC and Vice-President, TD Asset Management where he was responsible for mutual fund distribution within the retail, financial planning and online channels. He also led the affinity market group portfolio as Vice-President of TD Insurance.

After leaving TD, Mr. Van Meerbergen joined BridgePoint Financial Group as Executive Vice-President, building and leading the business development team, operations, and product and client services development. Most recently, he was Executive Vice-President at Kawartha Credit Union in Peterborough, Ontario, where he led retail and commercial banking and wealth management.

Mr. Van Meerbergen is excited to bring his experience to Educators Financial Group and help empower Ontario education members to reach their financial goals.

"I'm passionate about working with a team that is innovative, evolving, and always puts the ever-changing financial needs of the education community first," Mr. Van Meerbergen says.

Please join Educators Financial Group in extending a warm welcome to Mr. Van Meerbergen as he embarks on this exciting journey as Educators' new CEO. Educators Financial Group looks forward to an era of continued growth, innovation, and success under Mr. Van Meerbergen's leadership.

About Educators Financial Group:

At Educators Financial Group, we offer financial planning and a wide selection of investing and lending products and services exclusively to education members and their families since 1975. It is this strong history that has enabled us to become the education community's financial specialist — empowering educators to achieve their financial goals.

Educators Financial Group is a registered trademark of Educators Financial Group Inc.

For further information, please contact: Angèle Lévesque, Vice President, Marketing Educators Financial Group Inc.