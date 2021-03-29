Educators Financial Group announces change of portfolio adviser for the Educators Growth Fund

TORONTO, March 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Educators Financial Group Inc., the manager of the Educators Growth Fund (the "Fund"), announced today a change in portfolio adviser for the Fund.

Effective on or about April 1, 2021, Fiera Capital Corporation ("Fiera Capital") will replace BMO Asset Management Inc. as the portfolio adviser for the Fund. There is no change to the investment objective of the Fund. The Fund continues to seek to provide above-average capital growth over the long-term by investing in growth oriented Canadian companies.

About Educators Financial Group:

Educators Financial Group has been offering financial planning and a wide selection of investing and lending products and services exclusively to education members and their families since 1975. It is this strong history that has enabled them to become the education community's financial specialist — empowering educators to achieve their financial goals.

