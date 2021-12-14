Education Canada Group Sets its Sight on Further Growth with Appointment of Executive Chair and CEO

WINNIPEG, MB, Dec. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Education Canada Group (ECG) is proud to announce the appointment of Paul Holden as the company's Executive Chair and Liz Choi as its Chief Executive Officer.

Both Holden and Choi joined ECG in 2017, bringing with them extensive experience in the higher education sector. Under their leadership, ECG and Robertson College increased their profile across Canada and became the first private college in Manitoba to accept international students. Robertson's online division also experienced significant growth with the launch of the Brightspace learning platform and a new complementary learning model to enhance remote learning.

Coming from the role of Chief Transformation and Growth Officer and President of Robertson Online, Choi will take over the role of CEO and President from Holden. Meanwhile, Holden will become the Executive Chair of ECG to lead efforts in increasing the group's national and international profile.

"ECG and Robertson have experienced tremendous movement over the past four years," says Gregg Wilson, Managing Partner of Maxim Partners, and a member of the Board of Directors. "With Liz at the helm, and Paul driving the Board, we are in a great position to continue this exciting trajectory that we've been on."

"Liz and I have worked together for ten years. She not only has sound business knowledge and a keen eye for strategy, but also a bold sense of leadership that is able to ignite and energize those around her. When Liz reimagines the path to take, we know it will lead to great things," says Holden.

For Choi, it is about continuing the work that she's established and leading ECG through the post-pandemic era. "I am both humbled and honoured to have this opportunity to lead the ECG and Robertson teams into our next chapter and expanding our reach. I believe fully in the transformative power of people-first systems - and in the amazing team we have so intentionally created here," says Choi.

Choi is also the current Chair of the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce.

About Robertson College and ECG

Established in 1911, Robertson College is a distinguished post-secondary private institution delivering career-focused training and education in the areas of Business, Technology, Healthcare and Community Services. Robertson's diploma, certificate and micro course offerings are available across Canada through our complementary learning model which employs both blended and hands-on learning. Robertson College is a part of Education Canada Group.

