Education Canada Group announces appointment of new CEO

WINNIPEG, MB, Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Education Canada Group (ECG) is proud to announce the appointment of Bill Ciprick as its Chief Executive Officer effective November 18, 2024. Ciprick brings over 30 years of executive leadership experience across a wide array of industries in organizations ranging from Fortune 500 corporations to small and medium-sized Canadian businesses. Most recently, he served as President and CEO of Optimi Health.

Ciprick will be responsible for building on ECG and Robertson College 's success in providing in-demand education programs, growing in strategic markets across Canada and strengthening the organization's position as a leader in educational services.

"I am deeply honoured to be joining the ECG team at such a pivotal time", said Ciprick. ECG has already made a tremendous impact on Canadian education, and I look forward to working closely with the team, stakeholders, and communities to drive meaningful change. Together, we will continue to make education more accessible to learners and give them the tools they need to find meaningful work and thrive in the workforce."

Paul Holden, Executive Chair at Education Canada Group is excited to welcome Ciprick as CEO. "Bill's growth mindset and deep commitment to making education more accessible while improving student outcomes aligns perfectly with our mission to empower learners to pursue meaningful careers. We are confident that under his leadership, ECG and Robertson will continue to grow and make a lasting impact in Canada."

After almost 8 years with the company, current CEO Liz Choi has made the decision to transition out of the role to pursue new professional opportunities. "We have built a one-of-a-kind team that has successfully led the company through a period of rapid growth, strategic transformation and positioned ECG and Robertson as a true leader in the post-secondary private college sector. I am excited to see Bill take the company to the next level."

"We are incredibly grateful for Liz's bold leadership as CEO over the last three years," said Holden. "Working alongside Liz has been a privilege. Her visionary leadership and relentless drive have set a new standard, and we're excited to see where her remarkable journey takes her next."

Ciprick hopes to continue to build off the strong foundation established by Choi. "The work that Liz has done in shaping the company's success is inspiring and I look forward to continuing that trajectory."

Founded in 1911, Robertson College has evolved from a traditional education provider into an innovative education provider that offers in-demand programs that prepare individuals for success in today's workforce. Robertson's diploma, certificate and micro course offerings are available across Canada through our complementary learning model — which includes online, hybrid and in-person online modalities — to provide flexible and accessible education options. With multiple campuses across Canada and a dynamic online division, the college empowers students to find meaningful careers in business, health care, community services and technology. Robertson College is a part of Education Canada Group.

