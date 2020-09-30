MONTREAL, Sept. 30th 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Éduc'alcool is celebrating its 30th anniversary in October. On this occasion, the organization is launching a vast campaign highlighting the progress made by Quebecers over the past three decades, focusing on the positive changes in their relationship to alcohol, while fully acknowledging the problems that remain.

This anniversary is a good opportunity to take a look at the evolution of consumption habits in recent decades. It shows a tendency towards moderation. Among the data collected, we note that:

Young Quebecers attending high school drink less and less often to excess than they used to. While 21.7% of them drank excessively (5 or more drinks) and repeatedly (at least 5 times a year); they are only 10%;

In Quebec , the proportion of fatal accidents due to impaired driving has fallen by 20 %: it has passed from 50.3% to 30.3%.

Éducalcool is obviously not the only responsible for the progress made and it cannot take all the credit for it. But it has certainly made its contribution to what has been accomplished over these three decades

"Prevention is not just about warnings, advice and recommendations. Positive reinforcement is also an important means we use to promote the idea that moderation is always in good taste. It is not unreasonable to note our accomplishments once every ten years, and thereby continue contributing to the public conversation about drinking and alcohol-related issues".

Hubert Sacy, Director General

Éduc'alcool also points out that although enormous progress has been made in recent years, Quebec still has some way to go. Ensure compliance with the recommended drinking limits, provide more effective guidelines and regulations for the sale and promotion of alcoholic beverages, end alcohol-related domestic and sexual violence, and rectify both extremes, the trivialization as well as the demonization of alcohol in our society, will be part of its priorities.

A campaign rich in content, and supporters

We have come such a long way in 30 years. For this anniversary celebration, we are choosing to highlight those who have helped us make advances in two specific areas: impaired driving and drinking among young people.

Each of these topics is the subject of a French-language television commercial.

In one ad, Liza Frulla, General Director of the ITHQ (Institut de tourisme et d'hôtellerie du Québec) and Jean-Marie de Koninck, the founder of Operation Red Nose, note improvements in road safety observed in Quebec over the last 30 years. Both were chosen because of their connection to Éduc'alcool's longest-standing partnerships: 28 years with Operation Red Nose and more than 20 years with the ITHQ.

The other ad features Guylaine Tremblay, Quebec's most popular actress, and comedian Pierre-Yves Roy-Desmarais, who hosted the Éduc'alcool Club du Savoir boire. They cover the progress made with regard to young people and drinking.

The English-language portion of the anniversary blitz will feature a radio campaign on CKBE-FM "The Beat," with hosts Donna Saker, Nikki Balch and Cat Spencer commenting on Éduc'alcool's achievements over the years.

Éduc'alcool is well aware that too many people in Quebec are still not following the recommended low-risk drinking guidelines. That's why we are also launching a contest to further encourage drinkers to stick to the recommended limits. In French only, it is called En octobre, on compte ses verres (We're counting our drinks in October).

Throughout the month of October, Quebecers will be encouraged to keep track of every drink, to help them stay strictly within the low-risk drinking guidelines. Participating in the contest earns people a chance to win two $1,000 gift certificates valid at the restaurant of their choice.

The entire campaign will run throughout October on social media, as well as in the internal and external communication media of Éduc'alcool members.

"Ultimately, we're delivering a very simple message to the people of Quebec: we are not perfect and we still have a long way to go in the field of alcohol education and prevention, but we have also achieved a great deal. So congratulations on 30 years of moderation!" said Hubert Sacy.

SOURCE Éduc'alcool

For further information: 581 984-0159, Antoine Kack, [email protected]

Related Links

www.educalcool.qc.ca

