MONTREAL, May 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Éduc'alcool, the pioneering Quebec organization in the promotion of responsible drinking, is proud to announce Quebec actor and host André Robitaille as its new ambassador. This appointment marks a significant milestone in the organization's ongoing efforts to increase alcohol awareness among the population of Quebec.

Since 1989, Éduc'alcool has been dedicated to informing and educating Quebecers of all ages about the impacts of alcohol consumption, with significant results. Today, nearly 60% of the Quebec population reports having a moderate relationship with alcohol.

During its Annual General Meeting, held on Thursday, May 30, at the Musée Pointe-à-Callière, Montréal, Éduc'alcool reaffirmed its commitment to staying relevant and evolving in step with society. The 35th anniversary of Éduc'alcool marks the implementation of a strategic update plan aimed at adapting the organization to new consumption realities while ensuring its relevance and impact in the coming years. The Assembly provided an opportunity to emphasize Éduc'alcool's intention to open its membership to anyone interested in the cause, highlight its need to diversify funding sources, and express its desire to continue demonstrating transparency, inclusivity, and embodying agile governance that adapts to the changing realities of society.

"We are proud of the path we have taken over the past 35 years, and our work continues. We remain committed to supporting the population of Quebec in making informed choices about alcohol consumption, while adapting to scientific advances and societal changes," said Geneviève Desautels, Executive Director of Éduc'alcool.

The strategic evolution of Éduc'alcool is guided by its mission, vision, and values, which will direct its actions in the coming years. The organization's mission is to encourage the Quebec population to make informed choices about responsible drinking, and to continue positioning itself as THE authority on the subject in Quebec. Éduc'alcool's values—transparency, courage, competence, openness, and integrity—will ground all its actions, guaranteeing its commitment to the population of Quebec and its positive impact on society.

As Éduc'alcool embarks on a new chapter, the organization remains firmly committed to promoting responsible drinking in Quebec. By adapting to changing consumption realities and continuing to rely on rigorous scientific data, Éduc'alcool will continue to promote well-informed behaviors, from awareness to action.

