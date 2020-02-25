EdTech Pioneer Lü Accelerates Rollout of K-12 Immersive Learning Spaces

Studies have identified a significant relationship between physical activity and academic achievement, with cognitive, emotional, social and physical benefits contributing to better health outcomes and school achievement. 1 In contrast, physical inactivity is associated with obesity, reduced social-emotional skills, absenteeism, and drop-out rates in school. Yet in recent decades many schools have markedly reduced physical activity and education, contributing to current generations of sedentary children and youth globally.

Lü solves this problem by transforming traditional school environments into lively and exciting learning spaces powered by giant interactive projections and a synchronized sound system. Merging playful athletics with purposeful academics, Lü's application portfolio lets kids get moving and engaged in more than 30 different activities, from math and mindfulness to physical education. In only two years, 400 Lü systems have been deployed in schools in more than 20 countries, with more than 30,000 student users weekly.

"Dell Technologies is passionate about driving human progress through greater access to technology, and Lü's interactive solutions empower student-centered learning in new and exciting ways," said Adam Garry, Senior Director of Education Strategy at Dell Technologies. "We are pleased to collaborate with the Lü team to offer school districts, educators, and most importantly students from K-12 more opportunities to leverage technology to learn and collaborate."

"Teachers are superheroes. What if we could provide them with the most advanced learning spaces to educate, inspire and engage young people? What if they could combine fitness and learning so their students can get fit while learning math or geography in gym class?" said Vincent Routhier, CEO and Founder of Lü. "At Lü, we're on a mission to foster each child's full potential, and by collaborating with Dell Technologies, I'm confident we can take it to the next level."

Lü is an innovative instructional tool combining physical activity, digital tools and educational applications. These target fundamental elements of a child's overall development such as executive functions, motor and social-emotional skills, and knowledge of common core school subjects. The company designs activities and applications collaboratively with educational specialists and in line with International Baccalaureate Standards. Lü also works closely with universities to develop and measure the impact of its solutions on students while consulting with teachers using the product daily.

"When it came time to step up our game in the traditional physical education class, we needed a way to better connect with our digital students of today," said Kyle Berger, Chief Technology Officer for Grapevine-Colleyville ISD, a public school district in Texas. "The addition of Lü has redefined learning by combining physical activity with interactive technology and educational applications. With increased engagement and physical activity, the Lü system has become an instant success for our elementary school."

Founded in 2017, Lü is a Canadian educational technology company transforming learning spaces into immersive and interactive environments encompassing a variety of learning modes. Combining powerful sound and lighting with curriculum-based activities and kinesthetic learning principles, the Lü platform empowers schools and teachers to leverage physical activity as a vehicle to success and to foster each child's full potential. With installations in over 20 countries and proven benefits in attendance and performance, Lü is bringing education forward for the next generation and opening schools to new ways of teaching. With Lü, each child's mind, body and soul can bloom as a whole. See our vision video and visit our website at www.play-lu.com.

