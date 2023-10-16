EDTECH COMPANY FORWARD EDUCATION WORKING WITH LET'S TALK SCIENCE TO ADVANCE CLIMATE ACTION EDUCATION

Partnership will see the distribution of over 1,000 free Climate Action Kits to teachers across Canada

KITCHENER, ON, Oct. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Amid the surge of record-breaking wildfires, storms, floods, and scorching heat waves, Canadian edtech company Forward Education is working with Let's Talk Science to accelerate the global adoption of climate change education in K-12 classrooms. Let's Talk Science is a national charitable organization that provides programs and resources to promote STEM-based learning. Let's Talk Science will distribute over 1,000 Climate Action Kits, created by Forward Education, to equity-deserving youth across Canada.

"We're on a mission to bring climate action and coding to millions of students around the world," said Jeremy Hedges, CEO of Forward Education. "Our team is really thankful that we get to work with great partners like Let's Talk Science to give teachers access to solutions that equip students with important life skills. The future is going to be a bright place, and it's important that we empower these young generations to lead us there."

The Climate Action Kits integrate STEM-based learning, coding and robotics to teach students and teachers about a variety of climate change issues and their technological solutions. The kits include online interactive lessons as well as state-of-the-art hardware, building blocks and physical computing components that can be used to create working prototypes of climate change solutions such as windmills or automated tree seeding vehicles.

The Climate Action Kits have caught global attention, with dozens of resellers and school districts from North America, Europe, Australia, and South America placing orders that ship out this month. Let's Talk Science plans to distribute more than 1,000 free kits to 100 classrooms for equity-deserving youth who have limited exposure to STEM as a result of long-standing system inequalities and biases. The goal is to provide more teachers and students in these communities with interactive and engaging learning resources that prepare them for the jobs of the future in a rapidly changing world.

This initiative is made possible by the Canadian government's CanCode 3.0 program, which aims to provide coding and digital skills training across various communities. Teachers across Canada, in French and English, will be equipped to teach meaningful coding lessons that inspire students to take climate action.

"We are thrilled to be working with Forward Education. Let's Talk Science is sending Forward's engaging activities free of charge to equity-deserving youth, offering a fun and hands-on approach to teaching essential skills related to digital literacy and climate education," said Nicholas Butt, Senior Outreach Coordinator for Let's Talk Science. "Through this initiative, we aim to bridge educational gaps and empower the next generation with the knowledge and tools they need to thrive in a rapidly changing world."

While STEM-based learning resources are being integrated into the K-12 curriculum, Forward Education is the only company on the market that aims to teach children and youth about climate change through coding and robotics. The Climate Action Kits, which debuted this year, have received high praise and accolades for fostering classroom innovation. The kits have been awarded the 'Best of Show' at ISTE Live23 - the largest edtech conference in North America - and the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Back to School 2023 in two primary and secondary education categories.

"Climate change is the most pressing issue facing this generation and educating students about the actions they can take to combat it will help to empower the next generation of global citizens capable of tackling the world's greatest challenges," said Hedges.

ABOUT FORWARD EDUCATION

Forward Education is a spinoff from Canadian EdTech company InkSmith, who has been providing 21st-century STEM technology products and professional development for educators for the past seven years. The same leadership team was also behind The Canadian Shield, a PPE supplier and rapid test distributor that scaled to more than $ 80 million CAD in sales in the span of 18 months and placed fourth on the Globe and Mail's annual ranking of fastest-growing companies in 2021.

ABOUT LET'S TALK SCIENCE

Let's Talk science is a leading partner in Canadian education – is a national charitable organization committed to inspiring and empowering children and youth of all ages in Canada to develop the skills they need to participate and thrive in an ever-changing world. To accomplish this, Let's Talk Science offers a comprehensive suite of STEM-based programs to support youth, educators, families and volunteers across Canada. For more information about Let's Talk Science, visit letstalkscience.ca.

