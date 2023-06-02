Edmonton Tourism Awards Honors Outstanding Achievements in the Industry

EDMONTON, AB, June 2, 2023 /CNW/ - The winners of the prestigious Edmonton Tourism Awards 2023 have been announced, recognizing exceptional contributions to the city's tourism scene. Hosted by Edmonton Destination Marketing Hotels (EDMH) and their brand Edmonton's Best Hotels (EBH), these awards celebrate individuals and organizations that have played a pivotal role in promoting Edmonton as a premier travel destination. The inaugural ceremony was held Friday, June 2, 2023, at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Edmonton South Conference Centre to a sell-out audience.

"The Edmonton Tourism Awards is a day of recognition, appreciation, respect, and paying tribute to a job well done. We are delighted to host this celebration and applaud the Best of Edmonton in the tourism industry," said Barnie Yerxa, Chair of EDMH.

The winners of the Edmonton Tourism Awards 2023 are:

Sustainable Tourism Award: River Valley Alliance The River Valley Alliance's dedication to sustainable practices and preserving the natural beauty of the river valley has made a significant impact on tourism in Edmonton . Sporting Event of the Year Award: Summer of Dodgeball, Dodgeball Canada Dodgeball Canada's Summer of Dodgeball enthralled sports enthusiasts, showcasing the exhilarating spirit of dodgeball while creating memorable experiences for participants and spectators. Great Place to Work Tourism Award: YEG: Edmonton International Airport YEG has been acknowledged as a Great Place to Work, providing travellers with exceptional services, facilities, and amenities, ensuring seamless and enjoyable travel experiences. Tourism Business of the Year Award (Small Business): Old Strathcona Farmers' Market The Old Strathcona Farmers' Market has captivated visitors with its vibrant atmosphere, diverse offerings, and commitment to supporting local producers. Tourism Business of the Year Award (Large Business): Fort Edmonton Management Company-Fort Edmonton Park Fort Edmonton Park has set the standard for excellence with immersive historical experiences, engaging activities, and dedication to preserving Edmonton's rich heritage. Best in Class Customer Service Award: Winspear Centre for Music/Edmonton Symphony Orchestra Winspear Centre for Music and the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra have been recognized for their exceptional customer service, enhancing visitors' experiences with their commitment to excellence. Outstanding Contributor to the Community Tourism Award (Tie): The Edmonton Elks and OEG Sports and Entertainment The Edmonton Elks and OEG Sports and Entertainment have contributed significantly to the community, enriching tourism through their commitment to promoting Edmonton as a vibrant, welcoming destination. Cultural Experience Award: Fort Edmonton Park Fort Edmonton Park offers immersive cultural experiences that transport visitors through time, showcasing Edmonton's history and heritage. Attraction of the Year Award (Tie): West Edmonton Mall and Muttart Conservatory West Edmonton Mall and Muttart Conservatory have both been recognized as the Attraction of the Year, providing visitors unique offerings and world-class experiences. Event of the Year Award: Taste of Edmonton Taste of Edmonton has been celebrated as the Event of the Year, tantalizing taste buds and delighting visitors with exceptional culinary offerings, live entertainment, and vibrant atmosphere. Hotelier Lifetime Achievement Award (Tie): Tina Tobin and Grant McCurdy Tina Tobin and Grant McCurdy have both received the esteemed Hotelier Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing their remarkable contributions, leadership, and dedication to enhancing Edmonton's hospitality industry.

The Edmonton Tourism Awards celebrate the unwavering passion and dedication of these deserving winners in making Edmonton a world-class travel destination. Their outstanding achievements continue to elevate the city's tourism industry and foster unforgettable experiences for visitors from around the globe.

The Edmonton Tourism Awards would like to acknowledge our partners: Explore Edmonton, OEG Sports and Entertainment, YEG: International Airport, Global Edmonton, Edify Magazine, the Alberta Counsel, and the Blackhawk Network.

SOURCE Edmonton Destination Marketing Hotels Ltd.

For further information: Joan Currie, Marketing Manager, Edmonton Destination Marketing Hotels Ltd., Edmonton's Best Hotels, Manager of the Edmonton Tourism Awards, 780-940-9570, [email protected]