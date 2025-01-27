EDMONTON SET TO HOST ALBERTA'S BIGGEST RV SALE & SHOW

EDMONTON, AB, Jan. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - The 2025 Edmonton RV Adventure Sale & Show is coming to the Edmonton Expo Centre from February 6–9, 2025. Alberta's premier RV event will feature a wide variety of RVs, outdoor gear, exclusive deals, and expert advice. Whether you're an experienced RV traveler or a first-time buyer, this four-day show has something for everyone.

Show Highlights Include:

"Ask an Expert" Booth : Get personalized advice from RV professionals.

: Get personalized advice from RV professionals. Exclusive Deals : Enjoy discounts and financing options.

: Enjoy discounts and financing options. Family-Friendly Fun : Attractions like the SuperDogs show and interactive exhibits.

: Attractions like the SuperDogs show and interactive exhibits. Diverse RV Selection: Explore various models and styles to suit any traveler.

"The Edmonton RV Adventure Sale & Show is the perfect opportunity to explore a wide range of RVs and gear," says Gerry Haracsi, Executive Vice President of RVDA of Alberta. "It's not just about shopping for RVs; it's about embracing the RV lifestyle with family-friendly attractions and exclusive deals."

Families can bring children under 17 for free (with supervision). Tickets start at $10 for seniors and $12.50 for adults. For more details and ticket purchases, visit rvda-alberta.org.

Find your next adventure at the Edmonton RV Adventure Sale & Show!

About RVDA of Alberta

RVDA of Alberta is a non-profit association representing over 180 members, including RV dealers, service providers, and suppliers across the province. With over 40 years of experience, RVDA connects outdoor enthusiasts with the latest RVs and equipment. Visit rvda-alberta.org to learn more.

For media inquiries, please contact: Shelly Hemmerling, RVDA Events Coordinator, Phone: 780-455-8562, Email: [email protected]