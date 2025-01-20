CALGARY SET TO HOST ALBERTA'S BIGGEST RV SALE & SHOW

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Get ready for the ultimate outdoor adventure! The 55th Annual Calgary RV Adventure Sale & Show, formerly known as the Calgary RV Expo & Sale, is returning to Calgary, offering everything RV enthusiasts need for their next journey. This exciting event will take place at the BMO Centre at Stampede Park from January 23–26, 2025.

As one of Alberta's largest and most anticipated RV events, the Calgary RV Adventure Sale & Show will feature an impressive selection of RVs, outdoor lifestyle products, exclusive deals, and expert advice. It's the perfect opportunity for families, seasoned RVers, and first-time buyers alike to explore the latest RV models and learn from the industry's top experts.

"We are thrilled to bring the Calgary RV Adventure Sale & Show back to Stampede Park," says Gerry Haracsi, Executive Vice President of RVDA of Alberta. "This is more than just a sale; it's a celebration of the RV lifestyle. We're offering a wide range of RV models, family-friendly attractions like the SuperDogs, and exciting new features such as our 'Ask an Expert' booth. This is a fantastic opportunity to interact with seasoned RV professionals and get answers to all your questions."

The show will also feature exclusive on-site discounts and financing options, making it the perfect time to upgrade your RV or start your RV adventure. Plus, families can bring children under 17 for free (with supervision).

Tickets are now on sale, with prices starting at just $10 for seniors and $12.50 for adults. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit rvda-alberta.org.

About RVDA of Alberta

RVDA of Alberta is a non-profit association representing over 180 members, including recreational vehicle dealers, service providers, and suppliers throughout Alberta. With over four decades of experience, RVDA has been connecting outdoor enthusiasts with the latest RVs and equipment at unbeatable prices. Visit rvda-alberta.org to learn more.

SOURCE RVDA of Alberta

For media inquiries or to schedule an interview, please contact: Shelly Hemmerling, RVDA Events Coordinator, Phone: 780-455-8562, Email: [email protected]