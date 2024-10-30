MONTREAL, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - EDITION22 is thrilled to announce its new partnership with Quartexx Hockey, a top global hockey agency. This collaboration brings together EDITION22 and Quartexx Hockey's shared vision of empowering athletes and individuals to embrace their ambitions without fear. Through an inclusive approach, this partnership showcases confidence, individuality, and a bold, strong attitude, all while emphasizing the importance of giving back to the community.

Quartexx Hockey clients, Catherine Dubois of the Montreal Victoire and Nicole Hensley of the Minnesota Frost, will serve as ambassadors to the brand. These athletes will play a vital role in embodying both companies' core values of inclusivity, equity, and innovation. The ambassadors will inspire younger generations to embrace their authentic selves, champion individuality and personal style, all while promoting a balanced, active lifestyle.

"Partnering with Quartexx Hockey is a natural fit for us," said Étienne Boulay, Co-Founder of EDITION22. "Our commitment to equity, setting new trends and reshaping the landscape of both sport and style is perfectly aligned."

"Through our partnership with EDITION22, we are fostering a community where passion and purpose intersect," said Karell Émard, Director of Women's Hockey at Quartexx Hockey. "Together, we empower athletes to express their unique identities while engaging with fans in meaningful ways, driving a movement that celebrates inclusion in sport and community."

About EDITION22

EDITION22 is a modern, gender-neutral brand that seamlessly blends design with practical functionality. Featuring clean lines, unique details, and versatile styles, EDITION22 bags and accessories are crafted for an active lifestyle—no matter what your game plan is.

To learn more about the products: visit the EDITION22 website

About Quartexx Hockey

Quartexx Hockey is a top global agency dedicated to helping professional hockey players and their families achieve lifelong success. With a proven track record of success in the recruitment and management of elite players, the agency's clients include notable NHL players such as Mitch Marner, Kris Letang, and Darnell Nurse, as well as PWHL players such as Jamie Lee Rattray and Nicole Hensley.

To learn more, visit the Quartexx Hockey website.

SOURCE EDITION22

For more information or media interviews, please contact: Antoine Lacoste, Groupe Bugatti Inc., [email protected]