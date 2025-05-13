Edgecom Energy Launches AI-Driven 24-hour Optimized Production Scheduling with their AI Energy CoPilot

TORONTO, May 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Edgecom Energy, a leader in intelligent energy management solutions, launches its latest AI Energy CoPilot capability: 24-hour Optimized Production Scheduling. This groundbreaking innovation is designed to help industrial facilities intelligently align production with real-time energy costs and operational constraints—maximizing savings and operational efficiency.

As energy prices fluctuate and facilities face increasingly complex production demands, Edgecom's new AI-powered feature provides production managers with a dynamic, data-driven production schedule that responds to both facility-specific constraints and real-time electricity prices.

"Facilities have long struggled to balance production goals with energy costs," said Behdad Bahrami, Co-Founder and CEO. "With this new capability, our AI Energy CoPilot enables facilities to optimize production schedules around the clock, without compromising output, driving both energy savings and operational efficiency."

Key Features:

24-Hour Forecast & Optimization: Recommends the most cost-effective production schedule daily based on energy tariffs and peak pricing signals.





Facility-Aware Intelligence: Considers unique operational constraints, including equipment limitations, shift schedules, and production targets.





Automated Decision-Making: Delivers actionable insights and suggestions, empowering operators to make informed scheduling decisions with confidence.

This innovation builds on Edgecom Energy's mission to enable responsible and cost-effective energy use across North America and Europe's large energy users. The new feature is now available as part of Edgecom's AI Energy CoPilot platform and can be customized to meet the specific needs of industrial and commercial facilities.

About Edgecom Energy

Edgecom Energy provides commercial and industrial consumers with an all-in-one energy management solution to outsmart rising energy costs. Our platform uses AI and combines real-time facility and grid analytics to deliver advanced insights and enable better decision-making, reducing costs and emissions while maximizing grid incentives.

To learn more or request a demo, visit https://edgecom.ai/demo/

SOURCE Edgecom Energy

Media Contact: Christine Billinger, Director of Marketing, Edgecom Energy, 416-640-2401