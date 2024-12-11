Edgecom Energy Achieves Record Capacity in Ontario IESO 2024 Capacity Auction

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Edgecom Energy announces its success in the latest Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) Capacity Auction. The 2024 Capacity Auction took place in late November, and the results will cover the summer 2025 and winter 2025/26 obligation periods.

This year, Edgecom secured 59.3 MW for the Summer 2025 Period and 60.7 MW for the Winter 2025/2026 Period, marking a significant increase in contribution to Ontario's energy grid. This achievement sets a new record for the volume of MW procured by Edgecom Energy, a key player in Ontario's Demand Response market since 2020.

Delivering Results

Behdad Bahrami, CEO of Edgecom Energy, shared his thoughts on the company's performance in the auction:

"Our performance in this year's auction demonstrates Edgecom Energy's ability to drive value for Ontario businesses and communities. By helping the grid meet peak energy demands efficiently, we're playing a vital role in ensuring reliable energy for all Ontarians while reducing energy costs and Scope-II emissions for our clients."

Lower Costs, Greater Efficiency

This year's clearing prices represent an 11% reduction for summer and a 6% reduction for winter compared to 2023, making energy more affordable while meeting growing demand.

The clearing prices in this year's auction reflect the evolving competitiveness of the market:

Summer : $332.39 /MW-day

: /MW-day Winter: $139.00 /MW-day

Ontario's Energy Future

This year, the IESO procured 15% more megawatts than last year—a clear indication of the province's increasing energy needs and the auction's success in addressing them. Programs like the IESO Capacity Auction ensure a cost-effective and reliable energy supply by using resources like Edgecom Energy, a registered demand response aggregator.

By participating in the IESO auction, Edgecom Energy is not just improving energy use—they are helping create a more sustainable and resilient future for Ontario.

About Edgecom Energy

Edgecom Energy offers commercial and industrial facilities a comprehensive energy management solution to outsmart rising energy costs. Our industry-leading software platform integrates real-time facility and grid analytics to provide advanced insights. Additionally, our NeuraCharge software enabled optimized Battery and DER dispatch during peak periods. Our solutions empower better decision-making, reduce costs and emissions, and optimize grid incentive opportunities. Contact us today for more information on how Edgecom Energy can support your facilities' energy initiatives.

https://edgecom.ai

SOURCE Edgecom Energy

Media Contact: Christine Billinger, Director of Marketing, 416-640-2401