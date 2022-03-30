Eddy Smart Home Solutions Inc. Closes the Market
Mar 30, 2022, 17:00 ET
TORONTO, March 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Travis Allan, Chief Executive Officer and President, Eddy Smart Home Solutions Inc. ("Eddy") (TSXV: EDY) and his team joined Dani Lipkin, Director, Global Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and close the market.
Eddy provides residential and commercial smart water metering products and related technologies, helping property owners protect, control, and conserve water usage by combining water sensing devices with behavioral learning software. The common shares of Eddy are listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the stock symbol "EDY". Eddy is a "reporting issuer", as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation, in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Nadine Evans, [email protected]
