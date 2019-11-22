EDC Marks 75th Anniversary with Top 100 Recognition

Passionate, values-driven employees are company's best asset

OTTAWA, Nov. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Export Development Canada (EDC) is honoured to be among Canada's top 100 employers for the 13th year since 2002.

Canada's export credit agency has been operating with a mandate to help Canadian companies go, grow and succeed internationally since 1944. Now in its 75th year, EDC has become – thanks to this kind of national recognition – increasingly known as an employee-focused organization with a diverse and passionate workforce.

"The biggest asset of any great company is its people, and EDC is no exception," said Mairead Lavery, President and CEO, EDC. "Our employees work with customers in a variety of challenging and dynamic sectors – helping Canada's exporters find success around the globe. So, it's imperative that we provide a workplace and culture that helps our people thrive so they can deliver their very best for our customers."

MediaCorp recognized EDC for its employee health, financial and family benefits, as well as for fostering a workplace culture that not only welcomes, but actively supports community investment from its employees. EDC employees are encouraged to find ways to volunteer in and outside of the office, whether through unique programs like its partnership with Care Canada and dedicated Community Investment Days, or through its Employee Charitable Donations Program.

EDC's head office also has a fitness centre with trainers and supports employees globally through an Active Living Account. With a rooftop garden at the Ottawa office that sprouts fresh herbs and vegetables, and making a weekly meditation session available to employees, EDC supports healthy habits for body and mind.

"EDC values diversity and inclusion and is committed to offering its employees a respectful and collaborative environment, all while allowing employees the flexibility to balance their work and family life," said Kathy Mulzer, Director, Wellness & Employee Relations. "It's clear to us that employees are really passionate about what we do. Like Canadian exporters, we are always growing and evolving too. This award shines a light on our commitment to improve the employee experience so they can focus on helping Canadian companies go global."

