EDC expanding support to more Canadian exporters through its Trade Impact Program

Almost $3 billion already deployed as businesses navigate tariffs and economic uncertainty

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- As Canadian businesses continue to be impacted by tariffs and trade uncertainty, Export Development Canada's (EDC) Trade Impact Program (TIP) is helping businesses improve cash flow and free up capital, strengthen supply chains, enhance productivity and diversify into new markets.

EDC first launched the TIP in March 2025, committing up to $5 billion in additional financing and insurance capacity to support eligible Canadian exporters as part of the larger comprehensive suite of trade resilience measures put forward by the Government of Canada that supports Canadian companies.

In response to the current trade environment, EDC is strengthening the program in order to support a greater number of businesses, including small- and medium-sized businesses anticipated to be most affected by the new U.S. tariffs. EDC will take on more risk to give more businesses access to TIP support as they adapt to the state of international trade. The program includes an envelope of $700 million in direct financing with flexible terms and conditions designed to complement those offered by the customers' financial institutions. Changes to the program will take effect September 1, 2026.

"We are reaffirming our commitment to helping Canadian businesses navigate the impacts of tariffs and build long-term resilience," said Alison Nankivell, President and CEO of EDC. "Canadian exporters continue to demonstrate remarkable determination and adaptability in the face of uncertainty and disruption. By expanding our risk appetite and strengthening the Trade Impact Program, we're ensuring more companies will have the financing, insurance and support they need to manage risk, seize new opportunities and grow with confidence. We will continue to listen to our exporters and won't hesitate to make further changes to ensure they have the tools and support needed to succeed in a changing global trade environment."

Under the TIP, companies can access guarantee products in partnership with their financial institutions, as well as flexible, tailored financing and insurance solutions to help them adapt to changes in global trade. The program is helping small and medium-sized exporters maintain market access through trade credit insurance and support for business continuity. Direct financing is available to help fund productivity-enhancing investments and market diversification efforts, particularly for medium-sized companies. In addition, businesses benefit from EDC's full suite of financing, insurance, working capital and market intelligence solutions.

The TIP can help businesses to:

Diversify into new international markets: EDC can provide tailored financing solutions with patient and flexible terms and conditions to help exporters execute their international growth strategies and expand into new markets. Support can include partnering with a company's current bank to expand existing working capital solutions.

EDC can provide tailored financing solutions with patient and flexible terms and conditions to help exporters execute their international growth strategies and expand into new markets. Support can include partnering with a company's current bank to expand existing working capital solutions. Boost their productivity and competitiveness: EDC can offer flexible financing solutions with extended repayment terms to support businesses as they make investments in new machinery and equipment and advanced technologies to enhance their competitiveness.

EDC can offer flexible financing solutions with extended repayment terms to support businesses as they make investments in new machinery and equipment and advanced technologies to enhance their competitiveness. Preserve working capital: Companies regularly tie up their collateral when executing sales contracts, dealing with suppliers and meeting international shipping and regulatory obligations. EDC's bonding solutions can help companies obtain the bonds, letters of guarantee or standby letters of credit required without tying up their cash or credit lines. This can free up capital for them to manage disruptions or to pursue new projects and international growth.

Companies regularly tie up their collateral when executing sales contracts, dealing with suppliers and meeting international shipping and regulatory obligations. EDC's bonding solutions can help companies obtain the bonds, letters of guarantee or standby letters of credit required without tying up their cash or credit lines. This can free up capital for them to manage disruptions or to pursue new projects and international growth. Provide protection against supply chain disruptions and the risk of non-payment of goods : EDC's trade credit insurance protects exporters against losses in the event of non-payment from their international buyers.

: EDC's trade credit insurance protects exporters against losses in the event of non-payment from their international buyers. Manage currency fluctuations: By providing a guarantee on foreign exchange contracts, EDC enables businesses to stabilize their costs and protect their profit margins from adverse currency movements.

Now in its second year, the TIP has deployed approximately $3 billion as of August 2026 through more than 6,000 transactions, supporting over 800 Canadian companies. The program serves businesses of all sizes and sectors, with a particular focus on those facing heightened trade and tariff pressures, including in the steel, aluminum, automotive and agri-food industries. Support has been delivered to companies across the country including Ontario (31%), Quebec (26%), Western Canada (23%) and Atlantic Canada (20%).

"Canada's success in navigating shifts in global trade depends on our ability to leverage the ambition, resilience and ingenuity of our businesses," said the Hon. Maninder Sidhu, Minister of International Trade. "With EDC's Trade Impact Program, we've helped over 800 Canadian companies turn that ambition into action through financing, insurance and other business solutions. This is how we open the door to new markets and partnerships for our exporters to create good-paying jobs at home."

Beyond financing and insurance solutions, EDC continues to provide Canadian exporters with market intelligence, advisory support and practical resources to help navigate trade uncertainty and explore diversification opportunities. Through the Export Help Hub, U.S. Market Intelligence Hub, articles, reports and webinars, EDC has equipped thousands of businesses with timely insights and guidance to support informed export decisions.

For more information, visit EDC Trade Impact Program.

About EDC

Export Development Canada (EDC) is a financial Crown corporation dedicated to helping Canadian businesses make an impact at home and abroad. EDC has the financial products and knowledge Canadian companies need to confidently enter new markets, reduce financial risk and grow their business as they go from local to global. Together, EDC and Canadian companies are building a more prosperous, stronger and sustainable economy for all Canadians. For more information and to learn how we can help your company, call us at 1-800-229-0575 or visit www.edc.ca.

SOURCE Export Development Canada

Media Contact: Media | Export Development Canada, 1-888-222-4065, [email protected]