Partnership to support joint initiatives and explore opportunities across Canada, Thailand and the broader Asia-Pacific region

BANGKOK, July 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Export Development Canada (EDC), Canada's export credit agency, and Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand), Thailand's state-owned specialized financial institution under the Ministry of Finance, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to strengthen bilateral trade and investment ties and expand cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region. The agreement comes as both countries mark 65 years of diplomatic relations this year.

EDC and EXIM Thailand sign agreement to advance Canada–Thailand trade and investment

The agreement establishes a framework for collaboration between the two organizations to support projects in both countries and across Asia-Pacific, while enhancing cooperation in sectors of mutual interest. Under the MOU, EDC and EXIM Thailand will explore opportunities to support financing, exchange market intelligence, and facilitate opportunities between Canadian and Thai companies.

Collaboration will focus on priority sectors aligned with both countries' economic strengths and global demand, including agri-food, clean technologies and energy transition, digital industries, advanced manufacturing, and critical minerals. The agreement also enables knowledge sharing on sustainability practices, risk management and sustainable finance.

This partnership supports Canada's efforts to diversify trade and deepen economic engagement in the Asia-Pacific, a region of growing importance for Canadian exporters and investors. It reflects a shared commitment by EDC and EXIM Thailand to strengthen cooperation and promote sustainable economic growth in markets of mutual interest across the region.

Canada and Thailand share a growing economic relationship, supported by expanding trade and investment flows and increasing collaboration across key sectors. In 2025, bilateral merchandise trade between Canada and Thailand reached approximately CAD$ 7.4 billion with opportunities continuing to grow in areas such as agri-food, infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, clean technology and digital industries. Canadian exports to Thailand reached CAD$ 1.14 billion in 2025, a cumulative average growth rate (CAGR) of just over 7% from 2020 to 2025. The top five product categories exported to Thailand in 2025 were fertilizers, iron and steel, machinery and mechanical appliances and parts, and wood pulp. Canadian direct investment in Thailand totaled CAD$ 531 million in 2024 while Thai direct investment in Canada reached CAD$ 692 million. Looking ahead, these trends highlight the increasing strength and momentum of the Canada-Thailand economic relationship.

Quotes

"Canada and Thailand share a strong, growing partnership built on cooperation and unlocking new opportunities for businesses on both sides. As Canada's second-largest trading partner in ASEAN, Thailand is a key partner in diversifying our trade and strengthening our engagement across the Indo-Pacific. This agreement between EDC and EXIM Thailand will deepen our trade and investment ties, as we advance negotiations toward a Canada–Thailand free trade agreement this year."

The Honourable Maninder Sidhu, Canada's Minister of International Trade

"EDC's partnership with EXIM Thailand reflects our shared commitment to promoting trade growth in both countries. Through closer collaboration, we are strengthening in-market connections and helping Canadian and Thai companies access opportunities not only in Thailand, but across the broader Asia-Pacific region. This partnership is particularly important in bolstering sectors such as clean technology, infrastructure and digital industries, where Canadian expertise can drive sustainable growth in Thailand and the broader region."

Alison Nankivell, President and CEO of Export Development Canada

"EXIM Thailand values the partnership with Export Development Canada as a key step in strengthening Thailand–Canada economic relations. Through this collaboration, we aim to enhance access to financing, foster business connections, and unlock opportunities for Thai and Canadian companies across the Asia-Pacific region. Our cooperation also underscores a shared focus on sustainable development, including knowledge exchange in ESG, sustainable finance, and risk management, to support resilient and long-term growth."

Charat Rattanaboonniti, President, Export-Import Bank of Thailand

About EXIM Thailand

Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand) is a state-owned specialized financial institution under the Ministry of Finance's supervision. It was established by the Export-Import Bank of Thailand Act, 1993 (B.E. 2536), which took effect on September 7, 1993. The Bank's objective is to conduct business which promotes and supports Thai export, import, and investment for the purpose of national development by providing credit facilities, guarantees, insurance against risks, or other services conducive to the achievement of its goals.

About EDC

Export Development Canada (EDC) is a financial Crown corporation dedicated to helping Canadian businesses make an impact at home and abroad. EDC has the financial products and knowledge Canadian companies need to confidently enter new markets, reduce financial risk and grow their business as they go from local to global. Together, EDC and Canadian companies are building a more prosperous, stronger and sustainable economy for all Canadians. For more information and to learn how we can help your company, call us at 1-800-229-0575 or visit www.edc.ca.

SOURCE Export Development Canada

Media Contact: Media, EXIM Thailand, +66-2169-9999 ext. 4111-4; Media, Export Development Canada, 1-888-222-4065, [email protected]