Canada's export credit agency releases its latest Integrated Annual Report detailing 2025 results and sustainability performance

OTTAWA, ON, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, Export Development Canada (EDC) released its 2025 Integrated Annual Report, highlighting how the organization supported Canadian companies in their resiliency and international growth during a year of significant trade disruption.

The report is complemented by a suite of sustainability disclosures: the 2025 Climate-Related Disclosure, the 2024-2025 Human Rights Report, the 2025 Sustainable Bond Impact Report, and the 2025 Double Materiality Assessment.

At a time of heightened economic volatility and trade uncertainty, EDC supported heavily impacted companies and sharpened its focus on strengthening Canada's competitiveness. EDC evolved its corporate strategy in 2025 to respond to national economic imperatives, and its pillars centre on backing globally competitive sectors, supporting diversification into high‑growth markets, and working alongside private and public sector partners to build critical infrastructure to expand Canada's trade and productive capacity.

"Our government gave EDC a clear mandate: help Canadian businesses compete globally and reduce our reliance on any single market. Budget 2025 backed that up with real resources. EDC delivered," said The Honourable Maninder Sidhu, Minister of International Trade. "24,000 businesses supported. $135 billion in trade facilitated. That is what it looks like when government and our trade institutions work together with purpose. We are building a more competitive, resilient Canadian economy and we are just getting started."

"In 2025, geopolitical and economic shocks reshaped the global trading environment, placing significant pressure on Canadian businesses and underlining the risks of over‑reliance on a single market," said Alison Nankivell, President and CEO, EDC. "Looking ahead, we see a future in which Canada is a more resilient, competitive and secure global trading nation. What we're seeing unfold is one of the most significant economic transformations in Canada's history--and EDC is putting its full strength towards helping Canada evolve from a predominantly continental trader to a truly global one."

In 2025, EDC supported 23,980 customers with financial and knowledge solutions, the vast majority of which were small and medium-sized businesses. EDC facilitated a total of $135 billion in exports, foreign investment and trade development activities, which supported an estimated $97 billion of gross domestic product (GDP) and 580,000 full-time equivalent jobs.

As cost pressures mounted for exporters, EDC launched the Trade Impact Program (TIP) in March 2025, committing $5 billion in added capacity over two years to support Canadian companies. By the end of 2025, the program had delivered $1.8 billion in support across more than 4,000 transactions and approximately 800 customers. TIP support has since increased to $2.1 billion as of April 2026. The program supports companies of all sectors, with a particular focus on vulnerable industries such as steel, aluminum, auto and agri-food.

In 2025, EDC generated net income of $178 million, a decrease from $915 million in 2024. The decrease was driven by lower net revenue, due to lower net financing and investment income, and net realized losses on investments. "During this critical moment of nation-building, EDC is deliberately deploying its capital to support areas of strategic importance to Canada, helping to address financing gaps and enabling companies to move with greater speed and confidence," said Scott Moore, Executive Vice-President, Finance and Chief Operating Officer. "That has meant taking on greater risk in key growth sectors and for the projects that will be instrumental to Canada's competitiveness and future trade capacity, all while managing our balance sheet responsibly as Canada's export credit agency."

In 2025, EDC launched its Strategic Capital Deployment portfolio, a $ 5 billion of exposure over five years to support higher‑risk strategic transactions. In its first year, the portfolio deployed $521.4 million in support across four transactions in the critical minerals, energy, advanced manufacturing, and defence sectors.

EDC is advancing Canada's global competitiveness by focusing on sectors where there is strong international demand, including agri‑food, energy and energy transition, mining and metals, digital industries and advanced manufacturing. EDC also opened up its support to the defence and security sector mid-way through 2025, supporting 28 customers and facilitating $690 million in business within six months.

Fostering trade diversification

In 2025, EDC facilitated $14.8 billion in business in the Asia-Pacific and opened a new representation in Bangkok, Thailand--bringing the total to 11 representations in the region in addition to its standalone financing branch in Singapore. EDC also strengthened market access for Canadian companies by signing four new Market Leader Partnership agreements with leading international companies in Indonesia, Vietnam, South Korea and India, bringing the regional total to 10 partnerships.

In Europe, EDC facilitated $16.2 billion in business and launched a two-year targeted strategy focused on deepening in-market relationships and delivering specialized knowledge to Canadian businesses tailored to European markets. In 2026, EDC will expand its presence in the market with planned representations in France, Poland and Sweden.

Our commitment to sustainable business

Responsible, sustainable and inclusive growth is central to EDC's role in strengthening Canada's global competitiveness. In 2025, EDC facilitated $8.3 billion for the cleantech sector and $5.3 billion in sustainable finance, supporting Canadian exporters and projects aligned with the transition to a lower‑carbon economy. This included $1.4 billion disbursed to renewable energy projects, supporting 51 initiatives.

EDC also continued to expand inclusive trade, supporting Canadian businesses owned by members of equity‑seeking groups. In 2025, EDC served 3,109 customers and facilitated $2.7 billion in business, helping ensure the benefits of trade are more broadly shared.

For more information, read the 2025 Integrated Annual Report and EDC's suite of supplemental sustainability reports.

About EDC

Export Development Canada (EDC) is a financial Crown corporation dedicated to helping Canadian businesses make an impact at home and abroad. EDC has the financial products and knowledge Canadian companies need to confidently enter new markets, reduce financial risk and grow their business as they go from local to global. Together, EDC and Canadian companies are building a more prosperous, stronger and sustainable economy for all Canadians. For more information and to learn how we can help your company, call us at 1-800-229-0575 or visit www.edc.ca.

SOURCE Export Development Canada

Media Contact: Media | Export Development Canada, 1-888-222-4065, [email protected]