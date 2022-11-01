November is Eczema Awareness Month and monuments from coast to coast are lighting up blue for eczema awareness

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - November is Eczema Awareness Month, and the Eczema Society of Canada (ESC) has secured monuments and landmarks across Canada to light up blue to "shine a light" on the burden and impact of eczema and atopic dermatitis (AD).

Eczema is an umbrella term for many forms of dermatitis. The most common is atopic dermatitis (AD), a chronic inflammatory skin condition that can be intensely itchy, and flare up as painful rashes that can crack, ooze, and bleed. It can significantly impact all parts of daily life for sufferers and their families, by affecting sleep, productivity at work/school, and relationships.

"Eczema and AD are very common among Canadians; however, we hear the condition is often perceived as just dry skin," says Amanda Cresswell-Melville, Executive Director of ESC. "By blanketing Canada in blue light during the month of November, we hope this is a powerful way to bring awareness to the burden of eczema, and the need for both better care and fair access to treatments."

"It is incredible to see eczema awareness take centre stage with the "Shining a Light" campaign, as it shows we aren't alone and don't have to hide," says Mike Lanigan, severe AD sufferer and ESC board member. "Throughout awareness month, ESC will be putting a spotlight on life with eczema, sharing stories, facts, and statistics that will educate the public on the full impact of the condition, helping to pave the way for a life for sufferers without feeling the need to hide."

To view the full list of participating monuments lighting up blue throughout the month of November to raise awareness, visit eczemahelp.ca/ShiningaLight. ESC invites Canadians to visit their local landmarks and share photos on social media with the hashtag #ShiningALightonEczema.

Here are some fast facts on eczema:

Eczema is typically characterized by dry, itchy skin that can crack, ooze, bleed, and become rough and/or thick in texture.

Eczema can look different depending on a person's skin tone. Redness is a common symptom of eczema in white skin, however, in skin of colour, eczema patches can appear purplish or gray, and darker than the rest of the skin.

Eczema is a chronic, recurring condition with "flares" (active or new patches of eczema — which look red, scaly, and/or bumpy) and remissions (when eczema is not as active). Some people always seem to have some active areas. There are no definite cures for eczema although patients can achieve good control and live quite comfortably.

To learn more about how to get involved and help "shine a light" on eczema, visit eczemahelp.ca/shiningalight.

About Atopic Dermatitis

AD is a chronic, inflammatory skin condition. It is characterized by periods of dry, itchy, inflamed skin that can crack, ooze, and bleed. These periods of worsening symptoms are known as flares. It is estimated that 11% of children and 7% of adults live with AD.

About the Eczema Society of Canada :

The Eczema Society of Canada is a registered Canadian charity dedicated to improving the lives of Canadians living with eczema. Its mandate is to provide education, support, awareness, advocacy, and research. To learn more, visit www.eczemahelp.ca.

SOURCE Eczema Society of Canada

For further information: For media inquiries, email: Lee Cappel at [email protected]