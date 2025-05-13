ECOVACS Expands Its Award-Winning OZMO™ Roller Mop Series with X9 PRO OMNI and T80 OMNI

Traditional mops reuse dirty water, spreading grime and bacteria across your floors. The OZMO™ Roller Mop was designed to solve that—delivering 16x more pressure than typical mop pads while continuously self-washing in real time. With separate clean and dirty water tanks built into the robot, the system refreshes the mop with clean water on the go while isolating dirty water. First introduced in the DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI, this industry-first technology now powers the new X9 PRO OMNI and T80 OMNI, bringing next-level hygiene, performance, and convenience to more households than ever before.

"At ECOVACS, we are redefining what it means to truly clean your floors," said David Qian, Vice Chairman of ECOVACS Group and CEO of ECOVACS ROBOTICS. "With OZMO™ Roller Mop technology, we're addressing the hygiene gaps traditional mops leave behind—while innovations like BLAST™ suction and ZeroTangle™ 3.0 take performance and convenience to the next level. We're proud to deliver the most advanced RVC experience yet and truly raise the standards not only for DEEBOTs, but for the entire industry."

DEEBOT X9 PRO OMNI: The Ultimate Deep-Cleaning Powerhouse

The X9 PRO OMNI integrates two of ECOVACS' breakthrough innovations—OZMO™ Roller Mop and the BLAST™ vacuuming technology—into one high-performance DEEBOT. This makes the X9 PRO OMNI ECOVACS' most advanced all-in-one cleaning solution, designed for unmatched vacuuming and mopping performance in a single device.

The X9 PRO OMNI debuts ECOVACS' most hygienic design yet—with a real-time self-washing mop, mop-lifting for carpets, and a first-of-its-kind lifting main and side brush that raises bristles when wet messes are detected. This intelligent lifting system helps prevent streaking, contamination, and scattered mess, ensuring spotless, hygienic results on every surface.

Unlike most robot vacuums that rely on suction power alone, ECOVACS takes vacuuming performance a step further with BLAST™ (Boosted Large-Airflow Suction Technology). This next-gen system optimizes the entire airflow path—from intake to exhaust—with a 100W high-torque motor, wider air inlet, and precision-engineered fan blades that work together to deliver powerful yet whisper-quiet suction across all surfaces. BLAST™ is powered by ECOVACS' proprietary SuperBoost battery, delivering 50% higher discharge current, 2.5x longer lifespan, and reduced heat output. The result is consistent, high-performance cleaning that holds up across large floorplans and demanding messes—no drop in power, no disruption.

Paired with the upgraded ZeroTangle™ 3.0 system—featuring a cyclone-directed main brush and inward-curved side brush to eliminate hair wrap—the X9 PRO OMNI delivers powerful, maintenance-free vacuuming for households with pets, kids, and everything in between.

Edge-to-edge cleaning is handled by TruEdge™ 2.0 3D edge sensing and an extending mop and side brush for deep cleaning in corners and along walls. Combined with advanced AI navigation and the fully automated OMNI Station—which washes and dries the mop with 145°F hot air to prevent bacteria growth—the X9 PRO OMNI offers the most hands-free and hygienic experience to date.

T80 OMNI: Elevated Everyday Cleaning

The T80 OMNI is the first mid-range DEEBOT to feature ECOVACS' award-winning OZMO™ Roller Mop, making real-time self-washing and high-pressure scrubbing more accessible than ever. With 16X more downward pressure than traditional mops and instant self-washing built into every pass, the T80 delivers a visibly deeper, more hygienic clean—no streaks, no grime, no bacteria spread.

Like its flagship sibling, the T80 OMNI includes ZeroTangle™ 3.0 for tangle-free vacuuming and stronger debris pickup, thanks to a redesigned cyclone-directed main brush and spiral side brush. It also features AI Instant Re-Mop, which automatically detects sticky messes and triggers targeted re-cleaning—ensuring the job is done right the first time, with no need for manual follow-up. For busy households, this means less oversight and more confidence in your clean.

Paired with the same OMNI Station for hands-free mop washing, hot air drying (113°F), and auto-refill, the T80 offers an ideal blend of power, hygiene, and convenience for everyday homes.

Pricing & Availability

The T80 OMNI is available now for $1,199 USD ($1,499 CAD) through Amazon and ECOVACS.com and the X9 PRO OMNI is available now for $1,599 USD ($1,999 CAD), through Amazon and ECOVACS.com.

To celebrate the launch, ECOVACS is offering a limited-time promotional price from May 13–19:

X9 PRO OMNI: $300 off the MSRP of $1,599 .99—now available for $1,299.99 USD

off the MSRP of .99—now available for T80 OMNI: 10% off the MSRP of $1,199 .99—now available for $1,079.99 USD

For more information, visit www.ecovacs.com/us .

About ECOVACS

ECOVACS ROBOTICS is singularly focused on advancing robotic technologies to serve the world and create a holistic ecosystem between human and robotics in lifestyle and production. Celebrating their 25-year history in smart home development and 100% ownership of its R&D and manufacturing, the company leads the market with over 1,000 patents and innovative product development in home service robotics. Over the last 25 years, ECOVACS transformed from a visionary startup into a global corporation with a mission of Robotics for All. Starting with their very first robotic vacuum cleaner debut in 2009, followed by the introduction of AIRBOT, robotic air-purifier, WINBOT, robotic window/surface cleaner, and most recently, GOAT, robotic lawn mower, and DEEBOT Pro, commercial cleaning robot, alongside several best-in-class technology introductions, ECOVACS Robotics has expanded into an ecosystem to serve the real needs of users and consumers around the world, with no plans of stopping anytime soon.

Designed to change the way people live and work, ECOVACS has become an award-winning household essential. In 2020, ECOVACS was awarded a Good Design Award and a PC Magazine's Editor's Choice Award. In 2021, Better Homes & Gardens named ECOVACS a Clean House Awards winner, and TWICE included ECOVACS in its 2021 CES Picks Awards. And in 2022, CES named the DEEBOT X1 OMNI a CES Innovation Award Honoree. For more information, please visit: http://www.ecovacs.com .

