ECOVACS Transforms Cleaning with Its OZMO ROLLER Instant Self-Washing Mopping Technology in The Award-Winning DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- At CES 2025, ECOVACS ROBOTICS launched DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI, marking its global market debut and redefining clean with industry-first and innovative features. This robotic vacuum cleaner features the OZMO ROLLER Instant Self-Washing Mopping Technology, which is ECOVACS' first-ever cleaning technology to introduce ultra-high pressure and speed with a real-time self-washing system. It also incorporates TruEdge 2.0 Adaptive Edge Cleaning and AIVI 3D 3.0 Omni-Approach Technology, ensuring spotless floors right up to the very edge.

ECOVACS Sweeps Awards at 2025 CES

⁠ Groundbreaking OZMO ROLLER Instant Self-Washing Mopping Technology Eliminates Cross-Contamination Fears Forever

The ECOVACS DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI tackles a common concern with robotic vacuum cleaner: spreading dirt and germs while cleaning, especially with stubborn stains. Its revolutionary mopping system eliminates cross-contamination worries with high-speed, high-pressure cleaning, and instant mop self-cleaning.

Instant Self-Washing Mopping: The OZMO ROLLER Instant Self-Washing Mopping Technology uses 16 water nozzles to continuously wet the roller with clean water. After each pass over the floor, a scraper removes dirty water from the roller, depositing it into a wastewater tank. Clean water is then immediately reapplied to the roller. This entire process happens 200 times per minute thanks to the roller's high spin speed, ensuring the mop is always clean.

Stable and Concentrated Mopping: This system's integrated roller structure prevents slippage, ensuring consistent contact and pressure against the floor. Compared to round or track-type mops, the roller has less surface contact, resulting in more concentrated pressure and friction for effective stain removal. This, combined with the instant self-washing mopping, allows the DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI to clean tough stains thoroughly while leaving floors less wet for faster drying.

TruEdge 2.0 Adaptive Edge Cleaning: Your Edges Are Never Forgotten

TruEdge Adaptive Edge Clean Technology helped to address edge and corner cleaning that conventional robotic vacuum cleaners often struggled with, leaving users to finish the job themselves. With Version 2.0, featuring an adaptive roller, an adaptive side brush and an enhanced TruEdge 3D Edge sensor, ECOVACS is bringing the same level of edge cleaning attention to robots with round mops, making the DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI tackle edges with professional proficiency.

Sensor Breakthrough Redefines Edge Cleaning: The secret weapon is the enhanced TruEdge 3D Edge Sensor with high-precision structured light. This sensor reconstructs an 3D image of edges, allowing the robot to get incredibly close without bumping. It even adapts to tricky edges like hidden skirting boards, thresholds, and gaps under furniture. This gives users the confidence that their DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI can maximize edge coverage by expertly navigating complex spaces like corners or near obstacles, precisely calculating the roller's path and dynamically adjusting its position without bumping into anything.

Intelligent Mop Movement: The robot's continuously variable roller mop intelligently extends and retracts, ensures every edge and corner is thoroughly cleaned. Unlike other robots that rely on full extension or retraction (and often miss spots), the X8 PRO OMNI uses Continuously Variable Mop Extender and collaborative algorithm to ensure a maximum cleaning coverage and fewer collisions.

Additional Brush for Hard-to-Reach Edges: An adaptive side brush and TruEdge 3D Edge Sensor team up to reach deep into inner corners and narrow gaps that traditional side brushes miss. This brush stays tucked during regular edge cleaning, but extends instantly when needed, guided by a 3D omnidirectional sensing algorithm, to sweep those tight spots perfectly.

AIVI 3D 3.0 Omni-Approach Technology: Intelligent Obstacle Avoidance for Effortless Cleaning

The DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI combines AI and advanced sensors to navigate your home efficiently. This intelligent technology makes it impeccable for homes with complex layouts or dynamic environments with constantly changing obstacles.

Sees everything and cleans around everything: Powered by Visual Language Model (VLM), the X8 PRO OMNI instantly understands and adapts to obstacles in its path. Unlike previous AI models that relied on pre-programmed obstacle recognition, the VLM allows the robot to identify and navigate around even unfamiliar objects. By understanding the shape and contours of obstacles, the X8 PRO OMNI plans precise cleaning paths for a deeper and more efficient clean, especially along edges. Combined with the 3D structured light technology and the TruEdge 3D Edge Sensor, it allows the robot to accurately measure distances and ensure precise cleaning along walls, contoured edges and corners.

ECOVACS and DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI Sweep Awards

DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI has been recognized with multiple prestigious awards. It received the "Indoor Cleaning Solutions Gold Award" at the 2024 IFA Global Product Technology Innovation Awards, solidifying its position as a pioneer in the industry.

The new product also secured the esteemed IDG Award for innovation, recognizing highlights of the robot's advanced features, including its unique mopping technology, intelligent obstacle avoidance, and AI-powered voice control, and was named "Best of IFA" by Android Headlines, a leading U.S. technology platform from EVG Media.

ECOVACS ROBOTICS has affirmed its leadership in the home robotics industry by receiving the distinguished IDG TOP AWARD, placing it among the 2024-2025 GLOBAL SMART HOME BRANDS TOP 10 at this year's CES. Moreover, its innovative robotic lawn mower, the GOAT A2500 RTK (known as A1600 RTK in Europe), has been honored with a SPECIAL AWARD recognition, underscoring ECOVACS' dedication to excellence and innovation in service robotics.

For more information:

Robot Vacuum Cleaners | Auto Cleaning Robots - ECOVACS Website - ECOVACS

https://www.ecovacs.com/us/campaign/ces-2025

Media Contact:

Wenting Sun

[email protected]

SOURCE ECOVACS