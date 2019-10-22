EcoSynthetix to Host 2019 Third Quarter Results Conference Call

News provided by

EcoSynthetix Inc.

Oct 22, 2019, 11:30 ET

BURLINGTON, ON, Oct. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSX: ECO) ("EcoSynthetix" or the "Company"), today announced that it will release its 2019 third quarter results on Monday, October 28, 2019, after 5:00 pm ET. The Company will subsequently hold a conference call on Tuesday, October 29, at 8:30 AM ET hosted by Mr. Jeff MacDonald, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Rob Haire, Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer session will follow the corporate update.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

DATE:   

Tuesday, October 29, 2019

TIME:

8:30 AM Eastern Time

DIAL IN NUMBER: 

(647) 427-7450 or (888) 231-8191

TAPED REPLAY:

(416) 849-0833 or (855) 859-2056

REFERENCE NUMBER: 

9775277

A link to the live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations Events page on the Company's website at www.ecosynthetix.com as well as at www.newswire.ca. The presentation will be accompanied by slides, which will be available on the webcast and via the Company's website. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to hear the webcast.

About EcoSynthetix Inc. (www.ecosynthetix.com)

EcoSynthetix offers a range of sustainable engineered biopolymers that allow customers to reduce their use of harmful materials, such as formaldehyde and styrene-based chemicals. The Company's flagship products, DuraBind™ and EcoSphere®, are used to manufacture wood composites, paper and packaging, and enable performance improvements, economic benefits and sustainability. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (T:ECO).

SOURCE EcoSynthetix Inc.

For further information: Investor Relations, Ross Marshall, Phone: (416) 526-1563, E-mail: ross.marshall@loderockadvisors.com

Related Links

http://www.ecosynthetix.com/

Organization Profile

EcoSynthetix Inc.

EcoSynthetix Inc. is a renewable chemicals company specializing in bio-based products that can be used as inputs in industrial manufacturing for a wide range of consumer products. The Company's products offer a reduced carbon footprint and are marketed primarily on the...

You just read:

EcoSynthetix to Host 2019 Third Quarter Results Conference Call

News provided by

EcoSynthetix Inc.

Oct 22, 2019, 11:30 ET