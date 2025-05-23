EcoSynthetix Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

BURLINGTON, ON, May 23, 2025 /CNW/ - EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSX: ECO) ("EcoSynthetix" or the "Company"), a renewable chemicals company that produces a portfolio of commercially proven bio-based products, today announced the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 22, 2025.

The five nominees listed in the Management Information Circular, dated April 2, 2025, were elected as directors of EcoSynthetix. The results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee Number

of Votes For % of Votes

Cast For Number of

Votes Withheld % of Votes

Cast Withheld Jeff MacDonald 19,881,254 100.00 % 0 0.00 % Susan Allen 19,496,754 98.07 % 384,500 1.93 % Sara Elford 19,486,754 98.02 % 394,500 1.98 % Jeffrey Nodland 19,711,954 99.15 % 169,300 0.85 % Gregory Yull 19,881,254 100.00 % 0 0.00 %

Mr. Paul Lucas retired and did not stand for re-election to the Board of Directors after serving 10 years on the Board, including the last 9 years as Chair of the Board. The Company recruited Gregory Yull, former President, CEO and Director of Intertape Polymer Group, as a new member of the Board. Subsequent to the Annual Meeting, the Board met and appointed Jeffrey Nodland as chair.

"On behalf of the Company I'd like to thank Paul for his contributions and leadership these past 10 years. His constructive approach was instrumental in helping to build board effectiveness and strong governance for the Company," said Jeffrey Nodland, Chair of EcoSynthetix. "At the same time, we welcome Gregory Yull to the Board and look forward to benefiting from his deep experience in industrial manufacturing and sales, including packaging and adhesives, as well as his executive leadership and team building."

Shareholders also voted in favour of all other resolutions at the meeting. For further details, visit the Company's website at www.ecosynthetix.com or the Company's filings on SEDAR plus at www.sedarplus.ca.

About EcoSynthetix Inc. (www.ecosynthetix.com)

EcoSynthetix offers a range of sustainable engineered biopolymers that allow customers to reduce their use of harmful materials, such as formaldehyde and styrene-based chemicals. The Company's flagship products, DuraBind™, SurfLock™, Bioform™ and EcoSphere®, are used to manufacture wood composites, personal care, paper, tissue and packaging products, and enable performance improvements, economic benefits and carbon footprint reduction. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (T:ECO).

