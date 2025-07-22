EcoSynthetix Receives Second Purchase Order for SurfLock™ Strength Aids Ahead of Original Plan from a Leading Global Pulp Manufacturer

BURLINGTON, ON, July 22, 2025 /CNW/ - EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSX: ECO) ("EcoSynthetix" or the "Company"), a renewable chemicals company that produces a portfolio of commercially proven bio-based products, today announced it has received a new, second purchase order from a leading global pulp manufacturer for its proprietary strength aid, SurfLock™. The purchase order represents approximately $800 thousand worth of material for immediate delivery with additional orders expected in the second half of 2025 to support their production schedule.

"This new order from our key strategic account in the pulp end market demonstrates both the market need and the success this leading global manufacturer is generating with its differentiated enhanced pulp offering that uses SurfLock™," said Jeff MacDonald, CEO of EcoSynthetix. "The pulp end market is a billion-dollar opportunity. With the availability and pricing of conventional long, strong softwood fibers continuing to be a challenge in the paper and packaging industry, our strength aids allow suppliers of hardwood pulp to improve the performance of their pulp and replace softwood fiber at significant savings to their customers. This new purchase order signals the manufacturer is ahead of their original plan set earlier this year, more than doubling the run-rate demand in the back half of 2025. The leading global pulp manufacturer is investing internal resources in its differentiated offering and driving market penetration. We are well positioned to support this success based on our capital-light manufacturing assets with the capability to scale production as they drive further demand."

SurfLock™ is a bio-based strength aid that increases the mechanical strength in pulp, tissue and paper-based packaging applications. SurfLock™ can be used by manufacturers to improve their economics by increasing their use of lower cost virgin fibers, recycled fibers and low-cost fillers, reducing their use of retention aids and refining energy, and improving the runnability of the line with less breaks on the machine. Pulp, tissue and packaging applications represent a billion-dollar addressable market opportunity for the Company.

About EcoSynthetix Inc.

EcoSynthetix offers a range of sustainable engineered biopolymers that allow customers to reduce their use of harmful materials, such as formaldehyde and styrene-based chemicals. The Company's flagship products, DuraBind™, Surflock™, Bioform™ and EcoSphere®, are used to manufacture wood composites, personal care, paper, tissue and packaging products, and enable performance improvements, economic benefits and carbon footprint reduction. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (T:ECO).

