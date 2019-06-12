EcoSynthetix Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

BURLINGTON, ON, June 12, 2019 /CNW/ - EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSX: ECO) ("EcoSynthetix" or the "Company"), a renewable chemicals company that produces a portfolio of commercially proven bio-based products, today announced the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 12, 2019.

The five nominees listed in the Management Information Circular, dated May 9, 2019, were elected as directors of EcoSynthetix. The results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee Number

of Votes For % of Votes

Cast For Number of

Votes Withheld % of Votes

Cast Withheld Paul Lucas 29,617,537 99.99% 2,000 0.01% Jeff MacDonald 29,615,537 99.99% 4,000 0.01% Susan Allen 29,616,537 99.99% 3,000 0.01% Martin Hubbes 29,603,883 99.95% 15,654 0.05% Jeffrey Nodland 29,601,036 99.94% 18,501 0.06%

Shareholders also voted in favour of the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's auditors as described in the Management Information Circular.

For further details, visit the Company's website at www.ecosynthetix.com or the Company's filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About EcoSynthetix Inc. (www.ecosynthetix.com)

EcoSynthetix offers a range of sustainable engineered biopolymers that allow customers to reduce their use of harmful materials, such as formaldehyde and styrene-based chemicals. The Company's flagship products, DuraBind™ and EcoSphere®, are used to manufacture wood composites, paper and packaging, and enable performance improvements, economic benefits and sustainability. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (T:ECO).

SOURCE EcoSynthetix Inc.

For further information: Investor Relations, Ross Marshall, Phone: (416) 526-1563, E-mail: ross.marshall@loderockadvisors.com

Related Links

http://www.ecosynthetix.com/

