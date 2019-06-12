EcoSynthetix Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

News provided by

EcoSynthetix Inc.

Jun 12, 2019, 17:00 ET

BURLINGTON, ON, June 12, 2019 /CNW/ - EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSX: ECO) ("EcoSynthetix" or the "Company"), a renewable chemicals company that produces a portfolio of commercially proven bio-based products, today announced the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 12, 2019.

The five nominees listed in the Management Information Circular, dated May 9, 2019, were elected as directors of EcoSynthetix. The results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee

Number
of Votes For

% of Votes
Cast For

Number of
Votes Withheld

% of Votes
Cast Withheld

Paul Lucas

29,617,537

99.99%

2,000

0.01%

Jeff MacDonald

29,615,537

99.99%

4,000

0.01%

Susan Allen

29,616,537

99.99%

3,000

0.01%

Martin Hubbes

29,603,883

99.95%

15,654

0.05%

Jeffrey Nodland

29,601,036

99.94%

18,501

0.06%

Shareholders also voted in favour of the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's auditors as described in the Management Information Circular.  

For further details, visit the Company's website at www.ecosynthetix.com or the Company's filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About EcoSynthetix Inc. (www.ecosynthetix.com)
EcoSynthetix offers a range of sustainable engineered biopolymers that allow customers to reduce their use of harmful materials, such as formaldehyde and styrene-based chemicals. The Company's flagship products, DuraBind™ and EcoSphere®, are used to manufacture wood composites, paper and packaging, and enable performance improvements, economic benefits and sustainability. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (T:ECO).

SOURCE EcoSynthetix Inc.

For further information: Investor Relations, Ross Marshall, Phone: (416) 526-1563, E-mail: ross.marshall@loderockadvisors.com

Related Links

http://www.ecosynthetix.com/

Organization Profile

EcoSynthetix Inc.

EcoSynthetix Inc. is a renewable chemicals company specializing in bio-based products that can be used as inputs in industrial manufacturing for a wide range of consumer products. The Company's products offer a reduced carbon footprint and are marketed primarily on the...

You just read:

EcoSynthetix Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

News provided by

EcoSynthetix Inc.

Jun 12, 2019, 17:00 ET