EcoSynthetix Announces Appointment of Sara Elford to Board of Directors

BURLINGTON, ON, July 12, 2021 /CNW/ - EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSX: ECO) ("EcoSynthetix" or the "Company"), a renewable chemicals company that produces a portfolio of commercially proven bio-based products, today announced that Ms. Sara Elford has been appointed to the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

"Building a company that acts as an agent of change to meet the needs of manufacturers, retailers and end customers with bio-based solutions that are healthier and more sustainable than conventional petroleum-based ingredients requires leadership that is forward thinking. Sara Elford brings a wealth of experience in sustainable technologies and capital markets as a former research analyst covering sustainability and special situations," said Paul Lucas, Chair of the Board of EcoSynthetix. "The calibre of candidates we reviewed for this position was exceptional and deep which speaks to the market need our technologies address and our ability to attract talent. Ms. Elford was an ideal candidate given her expertise in how innovative technologies go-to-market and her financial acumen. With her appointment, our Board is now 40 percent women with a diverse skill set to support management's commercialization of our bio-based binders for the wood composites, personal care and paper & paperboard markets."

Ms. Elford has more than 20 years of experience in the capital markets, primarily as a sell-side research analyst, including 16 years with Canaccord Genuity as a Director, Research Analyst, Sustainability and Special Situations. Sara is a member of the board of directors of WeCommerce, Xebec Absorption, BQE Water and BioSyent. She previously served on the board of directors of Pure Technologies, Carmanah Technologies, Hydrogenics and TSO3. Ms. Elford is a CFA® charterholder and graduate of Bishop's University.

About EcoSynthetix Inc. (www.ecosynthetix.com)

EcoSynthetix offers a range of sustainable engineered biopolymers that allow customers to reduce their use of harmful materials, such as formaldehyde and styrene-based chemicals. The Company's flagship products, DuraBind™ and EcoSphere®, are used to manufacture wood composites, paper and packaging, and enable performance improvements, economic benefits and sustainability. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (T:ECO).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this Press Release constitute "forward-looking" statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, objectives or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, objectives or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this Press Release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans to execute its commercial strategy, bring sustainable and healthier, biobased ingredients end markets, and other statements regarding the Company's plans and expectations in 2021. These statements reflect our current views regarding future events and operating performance and are based on information currently available to us, and speak only as of the date of this Press Release. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions and should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such performance or results will be achieved. Those assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully allocate capital as needed and to develop new products, as well as the fact that our results of operations and business outlook are subject to significant risk, volatility and uncertainty. Many factors could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the factors identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 2, 2021. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this Press Release as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Unless required by applicable securities law, we do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

For further information: Investor Relations, Ross Marshall, Phone: (416) 526-1563, E-mail: [email protected]

