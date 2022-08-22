Ecosurf Canada receives $100,000 from CED.

POINTE‑DES‑CASCADES, QC, Aug. 22, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

A key economic driver, the Canadian tourism industry generated more than $100 billion in annual revenue before being hit hard by the pandemic. Today, the Government of Canada is ensuring that tourism once again thrives and reaches its full potential.

That is why Peter Schiefke, Member of Parliament for Vaudreuil‒Soulanges, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a non-repayable contribution of $100,000 for Ecosurf Canada inc.

This CED support will enable the business to develop its tourism offering at Pointe-des-Cascades, in the Montérégie region.

Founded in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu in 2021, Ecosurf Canada specializes in electric surfboard rentals. The aim of the project is to develop the business's tourism offering by establishing a new rental centre in the Village des Écluses, where the Ottawa and St. Lawrence rivers meet. This will help develop the tourism draw of the business and the Village des Écluses micro-destination in Pointe‑des‑Cascades. By contributing to the diversification of the region's tourism offering, the project will bring in more visitors, which is expected to benefit several SMEs in the MRC de Vaudreuil‒Soulanges.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies on a strong tourism industry made up of organizations rooted in the regional economy. The players in this sector are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener, and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"There is no better time to support our tourism sector, which has been hit so hard by the COVID‑19 pandemic. I am proud that, with this investment, our government is assisting tourism businesses and organizations in the MRC de Vaudreuil-Soulanges. It also gives us the opportunity to promote greener options for active life, which we are proud of in our Vaudreuil-Soulanges community and in communities like ours across Quebec. Quebecers will have the opportunity to try these new experiences out and will undoubtedly become valuable ambassadors as tourism comes back to life!"

Peter Schiefke, Member of Parliament for Vaudreuil‒Soulanges

"The tourism industry is a forum to showcase Canada's culture and diversity to visitors from around the world. Our government continues to be here to support the recovery efforts of entrepreneurs and players in this sector. Today, we are announcing an investment to enable Ecosurf Canada to look towards the future. This CED financial contribution represents excellent news for the Montérégie region and its drawing power!"

The Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"Tourism is one of the sectors most affected by the pandemic in Canada. We will continue to support this sector during this difficult time. We will also continue to emphasize safety and ensure businesses receive the assistance they need to quickly regain their footing and prosper. The Tourism Relief Fund will help businesses adapt, make improvements and be ready to welcome back their guests. It also feeds into a broader strategy to help the sector withstand the pandemic, recover, and eventually grow. The Canadian economy will not fully recover until our tourism sector recovers."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"We are actively working to democratize electric surfing and to promote this new green sport. Thanks to CED, we can open a new rental centre in a region that will benefit from being better known. With gas-powered craft forbidden on over 80% of Quebec's waterways and the fight to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and our carbon footprint, electric surfing is a sport for the future! We want to extend a warm thank-you to the Government of Canada for this financial contribution, which will enable us to grow and support tourism development in the Vaudreuil‒Soulanges region and ensure Ecosurf Canada's future."

Tommy Goyette and François Lebaron, Co-founders, Ecosurf Canada

Quick facts

Tourism accounts for $102 billion in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of Canada's GDP.

in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of GDP. Today's announcement is part of a series of strategic investments by CED in projects aimed at fostering the recovery of the tourism industry and contributing to the economy of tomorrow.

The funding has been granted under the Tourism Relief Fund, which was specifically created to help tourism businesses and organizations offer innovative products and services for visitors and prepare to welcome international travellers again.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

