SAINT-BRUNO-DE-MONTARVILLE, QC, Nov. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - MONTONI, the Québec leader in sustainable real estate development, is currently completing construction of the largest privately owned green roof in Canada at the Écoparc Saint-Bruno industrial campus. This significant achievement represents an investment of nearly $5 million. The landmark project, developed in partnership with Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo), has already been hailed for its compliance with the most stringent sustainable real estate development standards, having targeted two major certifications, LEED Gold and Zero-Carbon Building (ZCB). It now includes green roofing with an area of some 246,000 square feet—equivalent to nearly four soccer fields—extending across its two buildings.

The green roof surfaces, created by eco-design firm Ohasis Tech and installed by Toiture D. Jean, represent a further step toward reducing the buildings' carbon footprints and their impacts on local ecosystems. The living roofs will deliver improved water management, counteract the heat island effect, contribute to biodiversity development, capture air pollutants and improve the buildings' energy efficiency.

"For us, this is one more step in the right direction, creating a sustainable built heritage that future generations will take pride in. Écoparc Saint-Bruno is tangible proof of our commitment to developing spaces that create value—not only for our clients, but also for the communities where we build."

– Dario Montoni, President, Groupe Montoni

"The largest green roof in Canada is located on public infrastructure, the Vancouver Convention Centre, with an area of some 258,000 square feet. The largest to date in Québec was atop the STM's Centre de transport Stinson, extending over some 100,000 square feet. It's extremely inspiring to see private companies like MONTONI that dare to change industry thinking and practices and that truly walk the talk when it comes to the environment. Toiture D. Jean is proud to partner with visionaries like these who are enabling us to fulfil our mission and become an industry leader in green roof installation."

– David Jean, President, Toiture D. Jean

About Écoparc Saint- Bruno

The $450 million Écoparc Saint-Bruno campus comprises two industrial buildings with 1.6 million square feet of leasable spaces. The use of environmentally friendly construction materials and technologies enabled a reduction of more than 90% in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

With Groupe Colabor and The Master Group as tenants, the campus, which will eventually see nearly 2,000 jobs created, is an active player in the region's economic vitality. Construction was completed in May 2024 and several more spaces are now ready for leasing.

Occupants enjoy thoughtfully landscaped green spaces and a work environment conducive to wellness and productivity. With its strategic location near the junction of Autoroute 30 and Route 116, two key arteries in the North American logistics chain, the industrial campus is ideally positioned to enable industrial tenants to optimize their commercial operations.

For more information: https://ecoparcsaintbruno.com/

About MONTONI

A pioneer of sustainable building in Canada, MONTONI develops, builds and manages real estate projects at the leading edge of design, performance, urban planning and occupant wellness. Its fundamental purpose is to create value for its clients, the environment and the community.

To date, MONTONI has completed more than 700 projects representing over 30 million square feet of industrial, commercial, institutional and residential construction and 30 corporate campuses, with another 25 million square feet under development—an impressive portfolio of properties across Québec.

Proudly holding the title of one of Canada's Best-Managed Companies for nearly 25 years, MONTONI has committed to making ESG criteria a permanent strategic reflex. It has completed more than 5.2 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and, among its construction projects now under way, is targeting LEED certification for another close to 7 million square feet. Additionally, it is in the process of acquiring zero-carbon building (ZCB) certification for nearly 4.5 million square feet. MONTONI's ambition is to build the real estate heritage of tomorrow that will be a source of pride for future generations. www.groupemontoni.com/en

About Toiture D. Jean

Toiture D. Jean is recognized as one of the national leaders in specialized installation of TPO membranes and is actively working to expand the green roof industry segment. Take action for the environment together with us. Our slogan, "Make an eco-responsible choice," is more than just a statement; it is our pledge to adhere to sustainable practices and environmentally friendly solutions. Each of our projects adopts an eco-responsible approach, highlighting our commitment to a sustainable future. www.toituredjean.com

About Ohasis Tech

Ohasis Tech is an eco-design firm and manufacturer of green roofing products. The company developed the first living-roof technology designed entirely in Québec. All of its products are made with renewable or recycled materials from local circular economies, thereby minimizing the ecological impact of their manufacturing process. www.ohasistech.ca

